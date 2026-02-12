England boss Thomas Tuchel expected to sign contract extension until 2028
It is understood the FA will issue an update on the German’s future later on Thursday.
The Football Association is expected to announce a contract extension to 2028 for England head coach Thomas Tuchel later on Thursday, the Press Association understands.
The Times was first to report that the German, whose current deal only runs until the end of the World Cup, had agreed a new deal until the end of the home Euros in two years’ time.
PA understands the FA will issue an update on the German’s future later. Sources close to the governing body said the extension would provide confidence and stability to the national team heading into the home tournament and the Nations League, which starts in the autumn.
Tuchel is due to await the Nations League draw in Brussels on Thursday.
Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024.
In his very first interview, he stated his aim was to add a “second star” to the England shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.
His England team have cruised through qualification, winning all eight matches in a group which also featured Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.
Far harder challenges will lie ahead at the World Cup, with Mexico awaiting England on home ground in the last 16 should Tuchel’s team finish top of their group, and potentially Brazil in Miami in the last eight.
The timing of Tuchel’s extension is interesting given the clubs potentially looking for a new manager in the summer, including Manchester United.
