Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of north London derby
Spurs host Arsenal in a crucial match in the Premier League title race and battle for a top four finish
Tottenham Hotspur are hosting Arsenal in a crunch north London derby in the Premier League this afternoon.
The contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be pivotal in the title race, with Manchester City travelling to Nottingham Forest later, and Spurs’ battle with Aston Villa to finish inside the top four. With Liverpool suffering a hammer blow to their title hopes on Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s side remain the biggest threat to Pep Guardiola’s champions after thrashing London rivals Chelsea midweek.
Spurs will hope to bounce back two weeks since their heavy defeat to Newcastle, with Son Heung-min determined for his side to test themselves against “one of the best teams in the world”.
Son Heung-min reveals Tottenham relishing test against ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Son Heung-min has acknowledged Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world but is confident Tottenham will bounce back from their Newcastle humbling in Sunday’s north London derby.
Spurs enter the fixture after an untimely two-week break on the back of a painful 4-0 loss at St James’ Park.
Arsenal were also reeling a fortnight ago but have responded to their Champions League exit with impressive back-to-back wins to return to the Premier League summit.
This match begins a difficult final month of the campaign for Tottenham, with fixtures to come against Arsenal’s title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City as well as London rivals Chelsea.
Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Man City, Arsenal or Liverpool?
The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we enter the final weeks of the season.
Or is it down to two? Liverpool’s defeat to Everton on Wednesday was the third time in four Premier League games in which Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points, and it all but eliminated Liverpool from the title race with just four games to go.
With City in action in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, both Arsenal and Liverpool were left with two games to play before City’s next Premier League fixture. Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away and then thrashing Chelsea to move four points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side,
The champions another game in hand after thrashing Brighton on Thursday night, as Guardiola’s side aim to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is still in their hands.
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Good morning.
It promises to be a huge day in the Premier League title race kicking off in north London when bitter rivals Tottenham and Arsenal face off.
Spurs would love nothing more than to derail the Gunners’ title dreams, before Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest in the late kick-off.
Mikel Arteta’s side can pile on the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s champions, while Ange Postecoglou will hope to keep the pressure on Aston Villa in the battle to finish fourth.
We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The link between Arsenal and Tottenham that reveals key to pivotal north London derby
If there wasn’t so much tension around this game, and between these clubs, Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou might be able to settle in and discuss a few shared ideas. Both have worked in the City Football Group structure, which reflects how much the Abu Dhabi-owned champions shape the wider game. You can even look at how a former Manchester City player is joint top scorer with a current Manchester City player. There probably hasn’t been this extent of pure football influence since Barcelona fostered an entire generation of coaches from the early 2000s on. That is no coincidence since the City project directly sought to appropriate the entire Camp Nou ideology. This was one of the points of pursuing Pep Guardiola for so long.
A core of that philosophy, which seems so standard now but was once revolutionary, is persisting with the system regardless of what happens around you – or to you. You keep the faith. You trust the process. Arteta and Postecoglou have exemplified this, if from alternative interpretations of the tactics.
The link between Arsenal and Spurs that reveals key to pivotal derby
Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou’s approaches at Arsenal and Tottenham have been shaped by a shared philosophy, in a derby that could define the title battle and top-four race
