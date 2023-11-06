Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League looking to continue their great start to the season under Ange Postecoglu and reclaim top spot.

Mauricio Pochettino returns to north London, now in charge of Spurs’ bitter rivals, though the Blues have stuttered in the early stages of his reign at Stamford Bridge, losing last time out at home to Brentford.

Victory over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup has provided some much-needed confidence, but Spurs will be nicely rested since last Friday’s win at Crystal Palace.

Without Harry Kane, who is enjoying his time at Bayern Munich, Spurs have thrived under their Australian coach, and victory over Chelsea would further boost hopes of an unlikely title challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this Premier League contest plus get the latest odds and tips right here.

When is it?

The Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London takes place on Monday 6 November and will kick off at 8:00pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event starting at 6:30pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson Royal; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Thiago, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Odds

Spurs - 11/10

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 9/4

Full odds and tips here

Prediction

Spurs are favourites here, but Chelsea should enjoy playing on the counter and a rare chance to move into space at speed if the hosts take the game on. We’ll opt for an entertaining 1-1 draw.Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea