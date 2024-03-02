Jump to content

Liveupdated1709389558

Spurs vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League updates as Timo Werner replaces injured Richarlison

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 March 2024 14:25
(Getty Images)

Tottenham host Crystal Palace in the Premier League in a bid to close the gap between themselves and the top four. Spurs go into the match in fifth place, five points behind Aston Villa in fourth, while Crystal Palace have climbed the table since their win over Burnley and look more comfortable in 13th place, four behind Fulham.

Spurs were handed a boost with the return of Destiny Udogie, but were struck with the news that Richarlison faced three to four weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Crystal Palace manager made one change from his first game in charge - a win over Burnley. The new manager has Eberechi Eze fit for the first time since January, with Odsonne Edouard dropping to the bench. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest odds and tips here.

1709388008

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

2 March 2024 14:00

