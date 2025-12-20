Is Tottenham v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
The pressure is on Thomas Frank while Liverpool are showing signs of improved form
Liverpool face a test of their recent resurgence as they visit a Tottenham side desperate for a result in the Premier League to ease the pressure on Thomas Frank.
Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend, in what was a potentially damaging blow after back-to-back wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague.
Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-0 last Saturday in Mohamed Salah’s last game before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, with Arne Slot’s side showing signs of steadying the ship.
After a dismal run of results, Liverpool have won back-to-back games and are unbeaten in five matches - while Hugo Ekitike has come into form with four goals in his last two league appearances.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Tottenham v Liverpool?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 20 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.
What is the team news?
Pape Sarr has gone to the Africa Cup of Nations while Thomas Frank continues to deal with a lengthy injury list that includes James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.
Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, as well as Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Jeremie Frimpong. Conor Bradley returns from suspension but Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt.
Possible line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Spence; Bentancur, Gray, Simons; Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Wirtz; Isak, Ekitike
