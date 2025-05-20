Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face off in one of the most highly-anticipated cup finals in modern history with the Europa League on the line Wednesday night in Bilbao.

Spurs and United have lost a combined 39 matches in the Premier League, with Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim under intense pressure to inspire change heading into next season and deliver on the big stage in a ‘shambolic’ final built by Uefa’s design.

With up to 80,000 fans travelling to the Basque Country and encountering a ‘scandalous’ travel situation, history will be made at the San Mames, with a trophy somewhat easing all of the painful months to get to this point.

TNT Sports has confirmed a huge change to its coverage by making the three major men’s European finals available to watch for free, including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The match is now available to watch for free, here’s how you can take advantage:

When is Tottenham v Man United?

The Europa League final is on 21 May at San Mames, Bilbao, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate with coverage beginning at 6pm BST, though you will need a subscription for TNT Sports. Subscribers via Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV can also take in all the build-up and in-game coverage. But there is a live stream online made available for free through the Discovery+ app.

Subscribers will also have access to the match but those without a subscription can download the app and register their details without signing up for a subscription.

Prime Video customers with the basic Discovery+ account will be able to watch the Uefa finals on the Prime Video app.

But viewers without Discovery+ just need to download the app, register their details online, and enjoy the games for free. No subscriptions are required.

open image in gallery Manchester United face Tottenham in a must-win Europa League final as both clubs aim to save their seasons ( AFP/Getty )

Who are the pundits and commentators for TNT Sports’ coverage?

For the Europa League final, expert analysis comes from Bale, Ferdinand, Scholes and Glenn Hoddle while Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist are on commentary duties.

Michail Antonio, Joe Cole and Steve Sidwell are in the studio for Chelsea’s attempt to win the Conference League with commentary provided by Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward.

Finally in the Champions League, Ferdinand is joined by Karen Carney and Owen Hargreaves to provide punditry while Fletcher and McCoist return on comms.