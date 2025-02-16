Is Tottenham vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the Premier League today, with the league’s two most underwhelming sides set to face off in the capital.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sat in 14th in the table going into the weekend – with just 27 points – having exited both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with questions persisting around the Australian’s future at the club.

And things are not much better at United, with Ruben Amorim’s side sitting just two points and one place above Spurs.

The Portuguese’s start to life at Old Trafford has been underwhelming so far, and while they have taken a place in the last 16 of the Europa League alongside Spurs, it’s now a fact that success in that competition is the only potential positive that either club can take from an otherwise disappointing season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Tottenham vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 16 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return of several key figures for Sunday's visit of Manchester United. Spurs were without 11 players for last weekend's FA Cup exit at Aston Villa, but boss Ange Postecoglou has worked with Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson in training this week.

For United, Ruben Amorim revealed that there are “one or two issues” within the squad after the win over Leicester last weekend, though he didn’t give any names. Lisandro Martinez is the only long-term absentee, but Amorim indicated Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Altay Bayindir will remain out on Sunday, with their new setbacks seeing some academy players called up for training.

Predicted line-ups

Spurs XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Son, Tel.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Mainoo; Hojlund.

Odds

Tottenham win - 11/8

Draw - 27/10

Man Utd win - 17/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

This could well be the Premier League’s most difficult match to predict, with neither manager knowing exactly what kind of performance they’ll get from their side. The two sides’ meeting in the Carabao Cup in December was a comedy of errors and lack of quality, and this could well be the same.

Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.