Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham cannot afford to lose as they visit Olympique Marseille in their Champions League Group D decider tonight.

Spurs top the group coming into the final fixture and will book their progress to the last 16 with a win or draw against the French side. Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.

But with Marseille just two points behind, and Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt level on seven points behind Tottenham’s eight, all four teams can still qualify.

Tottenham’s fate remains in their own hands, but Antonio Conte’s side cannot afford another slow start. Spurs have conceded the opening goal in their last four matches, but they got away with it after a stunning comeback at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Marseille vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 1 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero are out for Tottenham, but Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic should return to the startling line-up. Lucas Moura is pushing for a start after his contribution against Bournemouth.

Former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Saed Kolasinac may all play against Tottenham, while Dimiti Payet and Eric Bailly should also start for Marseille.

Predicted line-ups

Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez

Tottenham:Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Marseille: 17/10

Draw: 9/4

Tottenham 13/10:

Prediction

Tottenham to edge through with a score draw. Marseille 1-1 Tottenham