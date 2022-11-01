Is Marseille vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the crunch Champions League decider
Tottenham will crash out of the Champions League tonight if they lose to Olympique Marseille in their Group D decider.
Antonio Conte’s side know they can reach the last 16 with a win or draw in France, regardless of results elsewhere.
But defeat to Marseille would seal their fate, as one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt are guaranteed to finish above them if Spurs lose.
Marseille would also finish above Tottenham with a win, but Spurs have their hopes in their own hands ahead of the crunch Champions League fixture.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Marseille vs Tottenham?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 1 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero are out for Tottenham, but Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic should return to the startling line-up. Lucas Moura is pushing for a start after his contribution against Bournemouth.
Former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Saed Kolasinac may all play against Tottenham, while Dimiti Payet and Eric Bailly should also start for Marseille.
Predicted line-ups
Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez
Tottenham:Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son
Odds
Marseille: 17/10
Draw: 9/4
Tottenham 13/10:
Prediction
Tottenham to edge through with a score draw. Marseille 1-1 Tottenham
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies