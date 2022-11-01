Jump to content

Is Marseille vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the crunch Champions League decider

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 01 November 2022 08:16
Comments
Conte: 'I'd have had heart attack if winner was ruled out like in Sporting game'

Tottenham will crash out of the Champions League tonight if they lose to Olympique Marseille in their Group D decider.

Antonio Conte’s side know they can reach the last 16 with a win or draw in France, regardless of results elsewhere.

But defeat to Marseille would seal their fate, as one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt are guaranteed to finish above them if Spurs lose.

Marseille would also finish above Tottenham with a win, but Spurs have their hopes in their own hands ahead of the crunch Champions League fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Marseille vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 1 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero are out for Tottenham, but Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic should return to the startling line-up. Lucas Moura is pushing for a start after his contribution against Bournemouth.

Former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Saed Kolasinac may all play against Tottenham, while Dimiti Payet and Eric Bailly should also start for Marseille.

Predicted line-ups

Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez

Tottenham:Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Marseille: 17/10

Draw: 9/4

Tottenham 13/10:

Prediction

Tottenham to edge through with a score draw. Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

