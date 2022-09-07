Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.

Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.

Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games having them sit happily in third, only a point off top spot in the nascent table.

Wednesday’s opponents Marseille are similarly in form however, conceding just three times in six Ligue 1 games so far to rack up five wins and a draw that means they’re level on points with table-toppers PSG.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Tottenham vs Marseille?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are Spurs’ only injury concerns ahead of the match after Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero returned at the weekend. Antonio Conte’s biggest call will come in the front three where Richarlison impressed against Fulham but may lose his spot to Dejan Kulusevski. Don Heung-min has started the season slowly but he and Harry Kane look nailed on for two of those three spots.

Marseille attackers Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng have been left out of the Champions League squad after deadline-day transfers collapsed, while Dimitri Payet is expected to miss out with a calf issue, Samuel Gigot looks set to still be sidelined and Alexis Sanchez is suspended. A variety of ex-Arsenal players are in contention to play against their former north London foes even with Sanchez’s absence, as Sead Kolasinac, Nuno Tavares and Matteo Guendouzi could all feature.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Marseille XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez

Odds

Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Marseille: 11/2

Prediction

This could be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the opening matchday given both teams’ impressive starts to the season but home advantage should be just enough to see Spurs through. Tottenham 3-2 Marseille.