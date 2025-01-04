Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An injury-hit Tottenham start 2025 in desperate need of a win as Newcastle come to London to open the second half of the Premier League season.

A difficult recent run amid a number of defensive issues has caused Ange Postecoglou’s methods to come under question with Spurs slipping into the bottom half with hopes of even a European place next season in doubt.

There are no such concerns for Eddie Howe’s side, with four wins in a row in the league marking a perfect end to an up-and-down 2024.

That leaves them back in the hunt for a top four finish as they begin the year looking to start well on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

Tottenham vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Destiny Udogie is the latest Tottenham defender to suffer an injury issue, joining Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero on the sidelines with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also out. Djed Spence is at least back from suspension, but Rodrigo Bentancur’s return to the team was brief with an accumulation of yellow cards causing the Uruguayan midfielder to miss this fixture.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will similarly serve a one-match suspension after his fifth booking of the season. Sven Botman is nearing his comeback from a long lay off but this game may come too soon. Kieran Trippier is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Spence; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Tottenham win 19/10

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 13/10

