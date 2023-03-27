Tottenham news – LIVE: Spurs chase next manager after Conte leaves
Spurs could move for Julian Nagelsmann or Mauricio Pochtettino as their next boss
Tottenham Hotspur begin their search for a new manager after Antonio Conte was sacked.
Daniel Levy has opted to wield the axe once more despite Spurs sitting fourth in the Premier League and primed for a place in next season’s Champions League. But with the atmosphere in this particular corner of north London turning sour, Levy has been ruthless.
Cristian Stellini has been installed as Acting Head Coach and will be joined by Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach. Julian Nagelsmann, after his sacking at Bayern Munich, and Mauricio Pochettino have already been linked and coud succeed the Italian, with the chasing pack of Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton looking to overhaul the deficit. Follow the latest updates as Levy looks for his next manager:
5 matches that contributed to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham exit after 16 months
Mura 2 Tottenham 1 (November 25, 2021)
Three weeks into his reign, Conte truly grasped the size of the task at hand when Spurs collapsed to lose in stoppage time away to the Slovenian minnows. Mura, who were the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League, had lost all four of their matches in the tournament but stunned 10-man Tottenham despite a Harry Kane goal. Conte afterwards admitted: “At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high.” He went on to insist he was not a “magician” and perhaps as early as this the writing was on the wall that this marriage of convenience would not last long.
5 matches that contributed to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham exit after 16 months
The Italian’s reign quickly spiralled out of control during his second season at the club.
Tottenham manager for first game of 2023/24 Premier League season
Via Betfair
Julian Nagelsmann: 15/8
Mauricio Pochettino: 3/1
Oliver Glasner: 5/1
Luis Enrique: 9/1
Zinedine Zidane: 11/1
Thomas Frank: 12/1
Ruben Amorim: 14/1
Roberto De Zerbi: 14/1
Massimiliano Allegri: 18/1
Ange Postecoglou: 18/1
Next Tottenham manager odds
Antonio Conte has left Tottenham after only 16 months in charge. Spurs announced they had parted company with their manager late on Sunday evening.
Cristian Stellini has been placed in charge for the remainder of the season, but who is in the running for the permanent post this summer?
Here is a look at the contenders to replace the Italian.
Mauricio Pochettino (5-1)
The former Spurs boss remains out of work after he left his position at Paris St Germain at the end of last season. He insisted not long after his departure from Tottenham in 2019 that he had unfinished business after failing to win a trophy during his memorable five-and-a-half-year spell. A remarkable run to the Champions League final proved the pinnacle but he was sacked months later after a poor start to the 2019-20 season. The uncertainty over the Real Madrid managerial role and any reluctance from the Spurs board to admit his sacking was a mistake could prove a stumbling block.
The favourite to be next Tottenham manager is not Mauricio Pochettino
Conte has been dismissed following his extraordinary rant at Southampton.
Antonio Conte has left a trail of destruction at Tottenham - where will he cause chaos next?
One of football’s finest tactical brains has been finessing a unique strategy for a while now. It seems forever on the brink of succeeding. And yet, however often or vituperatively Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham, they refuse to sack him and pretend none of his comments are about Daniel Levy and the board.
Perhaps it is an approach born of a mixture of pragmatism and desperation, rationalising their chances of a top-four finish are higher even with Conte setting fire to the building on his way out than without him. Or maybe Tottenham simply think the greatest punishment they can give him is to force him to manage Tottenham for the rest of the season.
Whichever, Conte’s exit plan seems a little needless, given he is leaving when his contract expires anyway; not so much by mutual consent as mutual discontent. But part two of his gameplan always promised to be harder, and Conte is making it tougher again. He has to find another club and one more suited to his particular demands and the danger is that he is making himself the best unemployable manager in football.
Conte has left a trail of destruction at Spurs - where will he cause chaos next?
The Spurs boss, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is in danger of becoming football’s best unemployable manager
Tottenham sack Antonio Conte after 16 months
Antonio Conte has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.
Conte was out of contract at the end of the season but Spurs have decided to part ways with 10 games of the campaign remaining following the Italian’s extraordinary outburst in the aftermath of the 3-3 draw against Southampton last weekend.
Conte attacked his own players and questioned Tottenham’s mentality in an astonishing 10-minute rant, which was the latest of a series of incidents in which the manager criticised Spurs in public during his spell at the club.
Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent days after outburst
Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team for the rest of the season
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies