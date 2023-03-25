Everything you need to know about Julian Nagelsmann

Shockwaves were sent across the football world when Bayern Munich fired head coach Julian Nagelsmann and appointed Thomas Tuchel - despite only being a point off the top of the Bundesliga and still in the Champions League with a quarter-final against Manchester City.

Despite the setback, Nagelsmann’s rise to the top of football management has been meteoric and it is thought clubs like Tottenham Hotspur are keen for the German’s tactical nous to propel them to the top of the Premier League. Here’s everything you need to know about the German coach.

