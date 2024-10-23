Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar betting tips

Tottenham are back in Europa League action on Thursday as they welcome Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to London, looking to keep up their 100 per cent record in the competition (8pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+ app).

Spurs currently sit third in the league table with two wins from two against FK Qarabag and Ferencvaros and go into Thursday’s game with six wins from their last seven matches in all competitions.

Their only blip in that time came in the form of a 3-2 reverse at Brighton before the international break, but they bounced back in style in a come-from-behind 4-1 win over West Ham 4-1 on Saturday.

Betting sites expect Tottenham to back up that result against AZ Alkmaar with the north London side a best-price of 4/9 on some betting apps.

Thursday’s opponents sit fifth in the Eredivisie table with five wins, one draw and three defeats from their opening nine games, which leaves them 11 points behind the early leaders PSV Eindhoven.

In the Europa League, they sit 18th with just three points so far courtesy of a 3-2 win over Elfsbirg. Since then, though, they have lost four games in a row, including a defeat to Athletic Bilbao on matchday two.

These two sides have never met before, but AZ have lost all eight of their previous away games against English sides, conceding at least two goals in each defeat. That includes 2-1 defeats to West Ham United in 2022-23 and Aston Villa in 2023-24 in the Uefa Conference League.

They have also lost five of their last six away games in the Europa League, with the exception being a 1-0 win over Napoli in October 2020.

On the other hand, Tottenham have won their last six Europa League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by an aggregate score of 18-0 and look far too strong for AZ on paper.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who have only failed to score once so far this season, netting at least three in four of their five home games in all competitions.

They’ll be missing one of their primary threats, Son Heung-min, and Postecoglou is liable to make changes for this encounter.

But whether Postecoglou makes wholesale alterations or a few tweaks, the side he picks should be good enough to justify their status as heavy favourites on football betting sites.

Three of AZ Alkmaar’s last four away losses in the Europa League have been to nil and they may struggle to lay a glove on Tottenham.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar prediction: Tottenham to win to nil - 15/8 BetVictor

