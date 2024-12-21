Tottenham vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score - 29/20 William Hill

Mo Salah to score first - 4/1 Bet365

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, with the Reds looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side have been the most impressive side both domestically and in Europe, though they have stumbled slightly in recent weeks with draws against Newcastle and Fulham.

Though they have a game in hand, their lead is just two points at the moment, and a match against an unpredictable Spurs side should be a great opportunity to get three more points on the board.

Spurs are celebrating being in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a narrow win over Manchester United, and these sides will meet over two legs in that competition, but the nature of the side, combined with some injuries to key players, means that you never know what you’re going to get with Spurs, who currently sit 10th despite having a goal difference of 17.

Nowadays, the obvious quality in the Liverpool side means they are rarely underdogs, and that is reflected on betting sites, with the Reds priced as low as 8/11 to win this weekend.

Tottenham vs Liverpool betting preview: Reds to pick up important away win

These two sides could hardly have had more contrasting seasons, with Liverpool leading the league after a string of solid, consistent performances and Spurs languishing in 10th after some impressive wins and equally as impressive capitulations.

But while Slot’s side will be the favourites in most matches this season, they have conceded seven goals in their last five league games, suggesting that they can be vulnerable at points.

A side with the attacking quality that Spurs possess should be able to cause problems, with Postecoglou’s side having scored 36 goals so far this season – second only to Chelsea, with 37.

In addition, this is likely to be a high-scoring affair, with the last five games between these two sides producing 21 goals.

So, while Spurs’ deficiencies elsewhere will likely let them down on the day, a bet on the away side to win with both teams to score could offer value at 29/20 with football betting sites.

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score - 29/20 William Hill

Tottenham vs Liverpool betting tips: Salah to open the scoring in north London

Much has been made of Liverpool’s supposed ‘reliance’ on Mo Salah so far this season, with the Egyptian scoring 16 and assisting 13 in 23 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

At one point earlier this month, Salah had been involved in over 70 per cent of Liverpool’s goals in the league this season – unsurprisingly, the markets to score anytime and to score or assist don’t offer great value, with odds of 20/21 and 2/5 respectively.

However, with the Egyptian leading the Premier League goalscoring charts and carrying plenty of attacking burden, coupled with Liverpool’s likely dominance of the game, Salah to score first could offer value at 4/1 with Bet365.

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction 2: Mo Salah to score first - 4/1 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.