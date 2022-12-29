Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The January transfer window opens on Sunday 1 January with several Premier League teams on the search for new talent following the World Cup.

Liverpool have already acted quickly and are set to sign one of the stars of Qatar in the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, while other clubs may look to follow their lead.

Arsenal are aiming to sustain their Premier League title push, while Newcastle, Tottenham Manchester United and Chelsea may recruit to galvanise their top-four bid.

At the other end of the table, managers such as Unai Emery, Julen Lopetegui and Nathan Jones will get their first windows after swapping clubs, with several sides desperate for the new signing that could save their season.

Here’s a look at what each Premier League team needs during the January window.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus has left Arsenal looking short in attacking areas and whether they pull off a bold January signing could be the difference between sustaining their title challenge or falling away later in the season. The Premier League leaders have submitted an opening bid of £55m for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, with the Ukrainian side insisting his price is much higher, at around £85m. Arsenal tried to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on the final day of the summer window and may revive their interest in a central midfielder, with Adrien Rabiot and Youri Tielemans linked.

Need: Forward, central midfield

Linked with: Mykhaylo Mudryk, Marco Asensio, Joao Felix, Adrien Rabiot, Youri Tielemans

Unai Emery will want to bring in some new faces in his first window, with central defence a key area that requires improvement. Aston Villa have looked short in that position since Diego Carlos suffered a long-term injury earlier in the season and, although the Spaniard is nearing a return, Pau Torres has been linked. Aston Villa are also said to be interested in another former Emery man from Villarreal in the winger Arnaut Danjuma. Meanwhile, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has seen his profile increase and has been linked with Bayern Munich following Manuel Neuer’s season-ending leg injury.

Need: Centre-back, winger

Linked with: Arnaut Danjuma, Pau Torres

Emery may look for a new centre back (Getty Images)

Backed by new owners, Bournemouth may be more active in the next month than they were in the summer transfer window, where Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier were the only signings who cost a fee.

Need: Central midfield, left back

Linked with: Noa Lang

With Ivan Toney charged by the FA over 262 alleged breaches of betting rules, Brentford are facing a nervous wait over whether the striker will be hit with a lengthy ban this season. If Toney is ruled out, Brentford could be forced into the market for a replacement striker, given that Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa would be left as their remaining options.

Need: Striker

Linked with: Viktor Gyokeres, Kevin Schade

Brentford may be forced to look for a striker if Toney is banned (Getty Images)

The Seagulls will have had a successful window if they don’t lose anyone this January. Brighton had an excellent World Cup, and they had one of the players of the tournament in Alexis Mac Allister, but it also came at a cost. Their star players have grown in profile, with Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard reportedly wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but Brighton are also in a good position and won’t be bullied in the market. If Roberto De Zerbi can keep his squad together, a top-six finish could be possible this season.

Need: Striker, central midfielder

Linked with: Jose Cifuentes, Davide Frattesi, Mykola Matviyenko

The Blues come into their second transfer window under Todd Boehly still requiring reinforcements in several areas, despite spending around £270m last summer. Graham Potter’s side have been short of goals this season and will search for a regular scorer, as well as strengthening their midfield and defensive options. Injuries to Armando Broja and, more significantly, Reece James may also impact their plans. The Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile appears to be their first target, with Chelsea set to agree a £35m transfer for the 21-year-old centre back. Striker David Datro Fofana has also been signed from Molde.

Need: Forward, central midfield, left-sided defender

Linked with: Benoit Badiashile, Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiola, Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the summer - will they be so again? (Getty Images)

Wilfried Zaha has entered the final six months of his Crystal Palace contract, with the two sides no closer to agreeing an extension. The Eagles do not seem desperate to sell, even if it means Zaha goes for free in the summer. Patrick Vieira could look to sign Zaha’s replacement now, while the squad needs strengthening overall with several other players, including James McArthur and Joel Ward, also out of contract in the summer.

Need: Forward, right back, central midfield

Linked with: Aaron Wan Bissaka, Djibril Sow

Frank Lampard desperately needs goals, to save his job and Everton from Premier League relegation. Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray are Everton’s top scorers this season with three each and Lampard cannot rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin rediscovering his fitness and form over the second half of the campaign. Everton tried to sign the Ajax and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus in August but his performances since in the Champions League and World Cup have seemed to put him out of reach.

Need: Striker, forward

Linked with: Mohammed Kudus, Ismaila Sarr, Anthony Elanga

Everton have yet to replace Richarlison after the Brazil forward was sold to Spurs (Getty Images)

Marco Silva’s side have impressed this season and will want to kick on over the second half of the campaign. Fulham have a settled team with good variety in attack, but they have been strongly linked with Arsenal’s Cedric Soares and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure as they look to improve their options at right back and central midfield.

Need: Right back, central midfielder

Linked with: Cedric, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Outgoings?

Another Premier League side who may be forced to spend a bit more in order to fight off relegation, Jesse Marsch is on the lookout for a forward as he looks to keep Leeds up. Rodrigo has nine Premier League goals and Crysencio Summerville looks to be a revelation, but Leeds have yet to find a replacement for Patrick Bamford since his fitness troubles. Leeds were close to signing Cody Gakpo in the summer but the move collapsed and the 23-year-old is now on his way to Liverpool. Elsewhere, left back remains a problem position with Pascal Struijk having to fill in for Junior Firpo so far this season.

Need: Left back, forward

Linked with: Maximilian Wober

After an awful summer window, Leicester’s season turned around dramatically when their only signing, the defender Wout Faes, was installed into the heart of the defence. Leicester’s form before the World Cup break was impressive but Brendan Rodgers still has work to do to improve his squad, especially with James Maddison linked with a move away and Youri Tielemans entering the final six months of his contract. Leicester are one of a number of Premier League teams linked with the Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after the 22-year-old’s eye-catching displays at the World Cup.

Need: Striker, central midfielder, centre back, goalkeeper

Linked with: Azzedine Ounahi

The Reds made the first big move of the January transfer window by agreeing a £37m fee with PSV for Cody Gakpo, one of the stars of the World Cup. In doing so, Liverpool got ahead of competition from Manchester United and Newcastle, while the 23-year-old offers another attacking option for Jurgen Klopp following injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota this season. The priority for Liverpool, though, remains a central midfielder, and Jude Bellingham’s name is the one on everyone’s lips.

Need: Central midfielder

Linked with: Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool and Manchester City are in the race for Bellingham (Getty Images)

It will be hard for the Premier League champions to match last summer’s transfer window, following Erling Haaland’s astonishing start to life in England. Pep Guardiola’s side are also said to be interested in Jude Bellingham, while they are short of cover in the full-back positions. RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has been strongly linked following his excellent performances at the World Cup.

Need: Left back

Linked with: Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit left Erik ten Hag needing a striker, before Liverpool swooped to sign one of Manchester United’s targets in Cody Gakpo. Ten Hag has faith in his existing options, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring in the win over Nottingham Forest, and the Manchester United manager is unlikely to move in the market unless a top striker becomes available.

Need: Striker, right back

Linked with: Goncalo Ramos, Jonathan David, Joao Felix

Ten Hag has said he is happy with his attacking options (Getty Images)

The top four and Champions League football is in sight for Newcastle, so will Eddie Howe gamble on a big-money January signing or try to finish the job with his current squad? Newcastle are set to be boosted by the return of Alexander Isak from injury, but James Maddison has been strongly linked after the Magpies tried to sign the Leicester midfielder in the summer.

Need: Central midfielder, right back

Linked with: James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Marcus Thuram, Goncalo Ramos

Steve Cooper’s side broke a Premier League record with 22 signings in the summer, but there is still work to be done for Forest to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Forest have lacked goals and creativity this season - only Wolves have scored less and Jesse Lingard has struggled to make an impact. That said, the new signings also need time and there was some signs of improvement before the World Cup break.

Need: Forward, centre back

Linked with: Abdoulaye Doucoure

Nathan Jones faces his first transfer window as Southampton manager and the stakes couldn’t be higher with his side staring relegation in the face. The Saints had a clear recruitment strategy under their new owners in the summer, targeting youth and potential in players such as Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap, but Jones needs proven quality now if Southampton are to avoid the drop. The main area of concern is in attack, where Che Adams is their top scorer with only four goals this season. Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos were targeted in the summer but both are now out of reach.

Need: Striker

Linked with: Viktor Gyokeres

(Getty Images)

Spurs were one of the busier Premier League teams last summer after Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions League football, but there are still areas that need addressing. Right wing-back is an immediate concern with neither Matt Doherty or Emerson Royal impressing in Conte’s system, and Djed Spence not fancied by the Italian either. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have been excellent this season but need support in midfield, while Conte may also look to improve his defensive options.

Need: Wing-back, central midfield, centre back

Linked with: Pedro Porro, Adrien Rabiot, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni

After finishing sixth last season and reaching the Europa League semi-finals, a summer expenditure of £150m has not had the desired effect. Instead, West Ham are 16th and the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd have yet to make an impact. Meanwhile, Declan Rice continues to be linked with a move away and although he won’t leave this month, West Ham may have to start planning for the day the England international does depart. They have also linked with Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi.

Need: Right back, central midfielder

Linked with: Azzedine Ounahi

The future of Declan Rice remains the big talking point for West Ham (Getty Images)

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly wanted up to six January arrivals following his appointment, with a new goalscorer the priority. The club have already signed the forward Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid. Goncalo Ramos has also been linked, with Wolves desperately lacking goals following injury to Sasa Kalajdzic and the form of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa. Wolves are also short in defence and have not adequately replaced Conor Coady or Willy Boly from the summer.

Need: Striker, centre back

Linked with: Goncalo Ramos, Viktor Gyokeres