Transfer news LIVE: Jadon Sancho waits for Chelsea offer, Ivan Toney latest and Liverpool set to sign Chiesa
Transfer deadline day is Friday and several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
The transfer deadline is a day away as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before the end of the window.
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is wanted by Juventus, who are set to sign the winger on loan with an option to buy, but the former England international is still holding out for an offer from Chelsea. The Blues are likely to be the busiest club before the deadline as they look to move on Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, while adding more signings.
Chelsea are still looking to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but Ivan Toney has also been linked and the Stamford Bridge club have made a fresh move for the Brentford forward. Elsewhere, Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, which may accelerate the Italian club’s move for Sancho, while Manchester United will finally finish off the move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.
Jadon Sancho ‘waiting for Chelsea’ amid Juventus offer
Jadon Sancho is prepared to wait for an offer for Chelsea even though Juventus are the favourites to sign the winger from Manchester United, according to the Guardian.
Chelsea held talks with United over a potential swap deal between Sancho and Raheem Sterling, but Juventus are interested in the 24-year-old as they prepare to sell Federico Chiesa to Liverpool.
Sancho is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the season and the Italian club have been linked with a loan offer with an option to buy, but the player would reportedly prefer a move to Chelsea before the deadline.
Manchester United on verge of completing £50m transfer for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United are close to landing their main midfield target this summer after agreeing a £50.7m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.
The FA Cup winners will pay an initial €50m for the 23-year-old, with a possible extra €10m in add-ons, and he will undergo a medical.
Ugarte’s arrival will take their summer spending to around £200m after buying centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, full-back Noussair Mazraoui and forward Joshua Zirkzee.
The signing of Ugarte means United will have strengthened every outfield department of their side. They believe the former Sporting Lisbon player, who was named in the team of the tournament at the Copa America, is one of the best young midfielders in the game.
Manchester United make decision after talks with Chelsea over Ben Chilwell transfer
Manchester United are not acting on the availability of Ben Chilwell, despite Chelsea raising the prospect of a deal in ongoing talks between the two clubs.
Executives of both have been discussing whether they can resolve a number of squad issues with mutually beneficial deals, particularly the futures of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Chilwell.
The left-back had been proposed by Chelsea due to United’s struggles in that area with Luke Shaw’s injury record, but the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided to press on with their own options. It is understood the figures involved in any prospective deal, as one factor, were way apart.
Liverpool negotiate bargain price for Federico Chiesa
Liverpool have agreed a £10m fee with Juventus for Federico Chiesa.
The Italy winger will have a medical on Merseyside after the two clubs struck a deal, which could rise by a further £2.5m in add-ons.
Chiesa, who has entered the last year of his contract at Juventus, has been surplus to requirements under new manager Thiago Motta, who has not picked him for the first two games of their season.
And Liverpool are set to take advantage and sign him for a discounted price after the 26-year-old cost Juventus €50m from Fiorentina.
