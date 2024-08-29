✕ Close New signing Joao Felix is 'player that will help us' says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

The transfer deadline is a day away as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before the end of the window.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is wanted by Juventus, who are set to sign the winger on loan with an option to buy, but the former England international is still holding out for an offer from Chelsea. The Blues are likely to be the busiest club before the deadline as they look to move on Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, while adding more signings.

Chelsea are still looking to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but Ivan Toney has also been linked and the Stamford Bridge club have made a fresh move for the Brentford forward. Elsewhere, Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, which may accelerate the Italian club’s move for Sancho, while Manchester United will finally finish off the move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog below: