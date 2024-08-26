✕ Close Rio Ferdinand slams Chelsea for 'wild' treatment of Raheem Sterling

The transfer window has entered its final week as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before Friday’s deadline.

The market closes on Friday night, and plenty of big stars are looking at uncertain futures with just days to go, including Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney, Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell. Sterling, who has been cast aside by Chelsea, has been linked with Manchester United in a swap deal for winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Telegraph.

England striker Toney was not included in Brentford’s squad for the second week in a row at the weekend but interest from the Premier League has seemingly dried up, as Trippier has been linked with a move to Everton. Meanwhile, United have accepted an offer from Napoli for midfielder Scott McTominay, which could allow Erik ten Hag’s side to complete a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog