Transfer news LIVE: Raheem Sterling linked with Manchester United as Chelsea target Jadon Sancho swap
There are just days to go before the deadline, so who can complete their last-minute business in the transfer market?
The transfer window has entered its final week as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before Friday’s deadline.
The market closes on Friday night, and plenty of big stars are looking at uncertain futures with just days to go, including Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney, Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell. Sterling, who has been cast aside by Chelsea, has been linked with Manchester United in a swap deal for winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Telegraph.
England striker Toney was not included in Brentford’s squad for the second week in a row at the weekend but interest from the Premier League has seemingly dried up, as Trippier has been linked with a move to Everton. Meanwhile, United have accepted an offer from Napoli for midfielder Scott McTominay, which could allow Erik ten Hag’s side to complete a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.
Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog
Transfer news: Chelsea interested in Sancho-Sterling swap
Raheem Sterling looks set to leave Chelsea. Jadon Sancho seemingly does not fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. So could a swap deal between the clubs benefit both with just days to go before the transfer deadline?
According to the Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Chelsea are interested in exploring the option. Sancho has been linked with Juventus after he was left out of United’s squad for the second weekend in a row against Brighton on Saturday, although the 24-year-old did travel.
Sancho would fit Chelsea’s profile, but his wages at could be an issue. Sterling, however, is one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca has made it clear that the winger does not fit into his plans. Could Sterling find a home at Old Trafford?
Alisson reveals Liverpool contract plans amid Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer links
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants to prolong his Anfield career after rejecting the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.
The 31-year-old Brazil goalkeeper has made over 260 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma in the summer of 2018.
A cornerstone of the success Liverpool enjoyed under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, Alisson now plans to be part of the new Arne Slot era at Anfield.
Manchester United agree deal with Napoli for £25m transfer of Scott McTominay
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli, giving the Scotland midfielder a decision to make whether to end his long association with the club.
The 2023 Serie A champions have offered a fee of around €30m (£25m) for McTominay which United have accepted – but the 27-year-old would need to agree personal terms and choose to leave Old Trafford for the move to be completed.
By Richard Jolly
The obvious difference between Man Utd and Brighton spells bad news for Ten Hag
On Saturday afternoon at Brighton, there was one clear difference between the teams that led to the 2-1 final score. Fabian Hurzeler’s team kept playing to a distinctive idea, and played to win. Erik ten Hag made some reactive substitutions, and Manchester United just tried to stay in the game.
There’s obviously a lot that can be said about the reversal of history this represents, and why. It’s ultimately difficult not to put it down to basic game management.
By Miguel Delaney
Slot takes a back seat as Liverpool kick off new Anfield reign
An undemonstrative man stood with his hands in his pockets. Now and again, he conveyed instructions, but in an unflashy manner. There were no animated gestures, no fist pumps, no sprints along the touchline. The fourth official was not harangued, which is presumably how he prefers it.
The Arne Slot reign began at Anfield and if so far he is defined by who he is not, it is in part because Jurgen Klopp, literally and metaphorically, was such a colossal figure. But the initial impression is that there is life after Klopp.
By Richard Jolly
