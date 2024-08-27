Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool linked with Federico Chiesa move and Victor Osimhen gives Chelsea boost
Transfer deadline day is Friday and several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
Louise Thomas
Editor
Liverpool have still yet to complete their first signing of the transfer window, which shuts on Friday - but two incoming deals could be quickly completed after Giorgi Mamardashvili had a medical and news emerged of interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.
Meanwhile the future of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is still unclear; he has been linked with Manchester United most recently but although reports say he’s open to a move to Old Trafford, talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have to take place first over his £300,000 a week wages and what happens to it if he moves on a lower salary elsewhere. Chelsea, meanwhile, want Jadon Sancho in a swap deal - and Victor Osimhen’s agent gave the Blues a boost by saying he’s not going to Saudi Arabia.
Elsewhere, there are reports and rumours surrounding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, as more deals try to get crammed in before deadline day.
Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog below:
Man City agree £21.2m Cancelo deal
One outgoing deal from the champions expected to be completed shortly:
Manchester City have agreed to sell full-back Joao Cancelo to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £21.2m. The Portugal international is expected to agree personal terms and finalise his departure from City, 19 months after he last played for them. Cancelo spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich and was then borrowed by Barcelona last season.
Richard Jolly has the lowdown:
Man City agree fee with Al Hilal for Joao Cancelo
Cancelo is now poised to end a five-year stay at the Etihad Stadium, having spent time at Bayern Munich and Barcelona on loan in recent seasons
Palace and Newcastle in ‘advanced talks’ over £70m Guehi
The saga of the summer has been Marc Guehi and a possible move to Newcastle United - with Crystal Palace standing firm on their valuation.
Several bids from the Magpies have been knocked back but the Mail are now reporting “advanced talks” over a “near £70m” move are taking place and Guehi will decide his future now, with an agreement “close”.
Palace themselves are honing in on Maxence Lacroix, though reports say that is regardless of Guehi leaving.
A first of many stops at Chelsea rumours and news today: Victor Osimhen’s agent has given a massive boost to the Blues by making it clear they won’t be competing with Saudi Pro League teams to sign him.
“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction,” Roberto Calenda’s statement said. “He made history and when there were major offers we always accepted the club’s decisions.
“As I said, he is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets.
“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There needs to be respect and balance.”
With PSG seemingly out of the running, Chelsea may have a clear line to the Nigerian striker - while the i report he will “wait and see” which offers arrive.
Liverpool give medical to goalkeeper Mamardashvili
We will start with a quick recap of yesterday evening’s news: Liverpool are set to make goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the first signing of the Arne Slot era after agreeing a fee of €35m (£30m) for the Georgia international.
Mamardashvili is poised to undergo a medical as he completes his move from Valencia, where the 23-year-old will return on loan for the remainder of the season.
It will leave Alisson as Slot’s first-choice goalkeeper for this season after the Brazilian, whose contract expires in 2026, rejected the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.
Mamardashvili starred for Georgia at Euro 2024 as his nation reached the knockout stages and a deal has been reached now with the future in mind, although Alisson is also open to extending his stay.
Full details:
Liverpool to complete first transfer under Arne Slot as £30m fee agreed
Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to return to Valencia on loan as first choice Alisson gave his backing to the ideo of signing another goalkeeper
Latest transfer news live on Tuesday
Good morning and welcome to another day of tracking the rumours and done deals ahead of transfer deadline day - which is on Friday evening.
All of the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United are still expected to close incoming deals before then, while each should also still be selling players too - along with Arsenal, Tottenham and more besides.
Outside of the usual candidates, this morning there are updates surrounding James Ward-Prowse, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Trafford - let’s get straight into it.
