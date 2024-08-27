✕ Close New signing Joao Felix is 'player that will help us' says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Liverpool have still yet to complete their first signing of the transfer window, which shuts on Friday - but two incoming deals could be quickly completed after Giorgi Mamardashvili had a medical and news emerged of interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Meanwhile the future of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is still unclear; he has been linked with Manchester United most recently but although reports say he’s open to a move to Old Trafford, talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have to take place first over his £300,000 a week wages and what happens to it if he moves on a lower salary elsewhere. Chelsea, meanwhile, want Jadon Sancho in a swap deal - and Victor Osimhen’s agent gave the Blues a boost by saying he’s not going to Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere, there are reports and rumours surrounding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, as more deals try to get crammed in before deadline day.

Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog below: