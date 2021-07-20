Transfer news LIVE: Raphael Varane ‘ready to accept’ Man United offer, plus Liverpool, Arsenal rumours
All the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from across the continent ahead of the new season
The new season is just a few weeks away and clubs are starting to ramp up their interest in targets during this transfer window following a short break after Euro 2020.
Manchester United have made a significant push this summer, agreeing a deal for Jadon Sancho, while Raphael Varane is another key target to elevate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side towards title contention.
The stars of this summer’s tournament could also be on the move with Italy’s Manuel Locatelli, currently with Sassuolo, a target for both Juventus and Arsenal. While the cash has already been spent in south London, with Crystal Palace landing Chelsea’s Marc Guehi for £18 million.
While Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona, which will seemingly involve the captain taking a huge pay cut due to the financial difficulties that the club are experiencing. Barca teammate Antoine Griezmann looks likely to leave the Nou Camp, with the Blaugrana seemingly eager to send him back to Atletico Madrid and acquire Saul Niguez in return. There have also been rumours that the France international might be heading to Chelsea on loan, but a return to Atletico looks much more likely at his point.
In other news, Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, per The Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror report that Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Euro 2020’s player of the tournament, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joins the French side from AC Milan. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below.
What the papers say
England international Declan Rice has been linked with a move to one of West Ham’s London rivals. The Express says Chelsea wanted to sign the midfielder a year ago, with the player since featuring in the Hammers’ run into the Europa League and the Three Lions’ journey to the Euro 2020 final. The paper, which cites The Football Terrace podcast, claims the Blues will approach West Ham to query the 22-year-old’s availability and price.
The Guardian reports a bid by Manchester United for Raphael Varane is imminent. The France centre-back has one year left at Real Madrid and the paper says he wants to play in the Premier League United bosses are reportedly willing to offer the 28-year-old a home until 2026, with the Manchester Evening News saying the club is “inching closer” to a deal.
Plus, a France player is reportedly looking to ditch Spain for the Premier League.
After two decades of Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s blueprint remains unclear
Tottenham Hotspur have made worse appointments than Nuno Espirito Santo. The 47-year-old was given the manager’s job after a tortuous, painful recruitment process during which Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso assessed the situation at White Hart Lane and decided that their future lay elsewhere.
No wonder the candidates had reservations. There is little money available to make competitive a team that finished seventh in the Premier League and Harry Kane wants out. In a financial environment that is depressed by the impact of the pandemic, Kane may not generate the kind of fee that he might have been worth in normal years. Even the notoriously hard-headed negotiations of Daniel Levy will be unlikely to eke out the sort of cash needed to rebuild the side in the absence of the talismanic captain.
The main thing top-class potential managers want to hear about is the budget they will have to work with. In the Tottenham interviews, the principal targets did not like the answers they were given.
Spurs’ tortuous managerial pursuit underlined the club’s loss of momentum
Rice ‘eager to join’ Chelsea with Blues set to approach West Ham
Chelsea are reportedly aware that West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice would be open to joining them.
And Dean Jones reports that the European champions will now approach their London rivals to see what it would take to strike a deal for the 22-year-old midfielder.
Chelsea have sold Marc Guehi, Olivier Giroud, Victor Moses and Fikayo Tomori this summer to raise funds, with Erling Haaland another target.
Henderson’s contract situation casts doubt over Liverpool future
Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future is in doubt with the Reds captain yet to finalise a long-term deal.
The club are reluctant to find themselves in a situation like that of Gini Wijnaldum, report The Athletic, who departed on a free transfer this summer, signing on with PSG.
The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his contract.
Real Madrid’s Varane ‘ready to accept’ Manchester United offer
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is “ready to accept” a move to Manchester United.
That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the clubs are currently negotiating a fee for the 28-year-old.
The motivation behind the French centre-back’s desire to change clubs is supposedly down to the pursuit of a new challenge, following 10 years with Los Blancos.
