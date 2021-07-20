Loading... Close The best of Varane at Real Madrid

The new season is just a few weeks away and clubs are starting to ramp up their interest in targets during this transfer window following a short break after Euro 2020.

Manchester United have made a significant push this summer, agreeing a deal for Jadon Sancho, while Raphael Varane is another key target to elevate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side towards title contention.

The stars of this summer’s tournament could also be on the move with Italy’s Manuel Locatelli, currently with Sassuolo, a target for both Juventus and Arsenal. While the cash has already been spent in south London, with Crystal Palace landing Chelsea’s Marc Guehi for £18 million.

While Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona, which will seemingly involve the captain taking a huge pay cut due to the financial difficulties that the club are experiencing. Barca teammate Antoine Griezmann looks likely to leave the Nou Camp, with the Blaugrana seemingly eager to send him back to Atletico Madrid and acquire Saul Niguez in return. There have also been rumours that the France international might be heading to Chelsea on loan, but a return to Atletico looks much more likely at his point.

In other news, Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, per The Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror report that Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Euro 2020’s player of the tournament, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joins the French side from AC Milan. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below.