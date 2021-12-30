Close Kylian Mbappé's top 5 goals with Paris Saint-Germain

The January transfer window is set to open with Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season.

Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke. Manchester United spent big to bring in Amad for £18m from Atalanta, while West Ham secured arguably the signing of the window by loaning Jesse Lingard from the Red Devils, leading to nine goals in 16 appearances.

This year’s mid-season window will likely see Chelsea explore possibilities at left-back and left wing-back after Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee surgery, with Everton’s out-of-favour Lucas Digne an option. The African Cup of Nations could also impact teams, with Liverpool expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, while still keeping pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Newcastle will have their first opportunity to splash the cash under their new Saudi owners, with relegation a distinct possibility, we can expect the Magpies to be aggressive in their pursuit of fresh talent. While Antonio Conte will expect Tottenham to back him in his bid to inspire them to a top four finish.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe: