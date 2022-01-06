Transfer news LIVE: Man United target January move for Ruben Neves as Aston Villa eye Philippe Coutinho
January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.
Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.
The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to save themselves from relegation. Southampton could also be tempted to spend after a majority takeover was completed, while Juventus have suggested Aaron Ramsey will be leaving this month. There are also several Premier League clubs reportedly hoping to land Philippe Coutinho this month, with Barcelona needing to sell players after adding Ferran Torres to the club - and not being able to register him yet until reductions to the salary bill are made.
Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kickstart January rebuild
Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.
It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.
Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title in seven years years last season.
However, sources on Tyneside were insisting on Tuesday afternoon that he was not in Newcastle amid speculation that his arrival was imminent.
Lazio open Divock Origi talks with Liverpool
Divock Origi could be on his way to Lazio after the Italian club’s sporting director Igli Tare opened talks with the Reds, report Lazio News24.
The Belgian forward could move this month with the 26-year-old set to become a free agent this summer.
However, Origi has proven himself to be a key player in the closing stages of games, which may give Jurgen Klopp reason to resist boosting his funds ahead of a long season with every squad stretched by injuries and Covid.
Manchester United target January move for Ruben Neves
Manchester United are keen to make a January move for Wolves’ Ruben Neves.
The Sun claim that the Portuguese midfielder is a priority for this month to boost Ralf Rangnick’s side.
Neves played a key role in Bruno Lage’s side’s win at Old Trafford this week, providing Rangnick with a close-up of the potential upgrade to his midfield.
