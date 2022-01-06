Close Dembélé trains with the rest of the squad

January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.

Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.

The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to save themselves from relegation. Southampton could also be tempted to spend after a majority takeover was completed, while Juventus have suggested Aaron Ramsey will be leaving this month. There are also several Premier League clubs reportedly hoping to land Philippe Coutinho this month, with Barcelona needing to sell players after adding Ferran Torres to the club - and not being able to register him yet until reductions to the salary bill are made.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe: