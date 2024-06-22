Turkey v Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo returns plus line-ups and team news for Euro 2024 clash
Portugal travel to Dortmund looking for three points that would put them in control of Group F
Roberto Martinez’s Portugal resume Euro 2024 action when they face a captivating Turkey side buoyed by raucous support at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. got the result they wanted as they squeezed past the Czech Republic with a last-minute 2-1 victory in Leipzig, but their unconvincing performance will give Turkey some hope.
But if that game in Leipzig was a little tepid, Turkey’s first game at Euro 2024 brought all the drama, from biblical storms and pre-match skirmishes to Georgia’s tournament debut and two goal-of-the-tournament contenders.
Those results leave these two sides battling out for control of Group F, with three points for either practically ensuring qualification at the top of the group .
Follow the score and all the latest updates from Turkey v Portugal below - plus the reaction to Georgia v Czech Republic and build-up to Belgium v Romania in the day’s late game:
Early team news
Georgia have no reported injury concerns after their enthralling loss against Turkey, so expect to see them line up with similar personnel and the same 3-5-2 formation that almost brought them joy in their opener.
‘Keeper Mamardashvili will retain his place, as will star forwards Mikautadze and Kvaratskhelia. In midfield, Kochorashvili and Chakvetadze both impressed, so will likely retain their places in the starting eleven too.
There’s been no injury news from the Czech camp either, though manager Ivan Hasek may look to start more inventive attacking talent in their second game. Bayer Leverkusen’s Adam Hložek could come into the starting side, while Petr Sevcik impressed in his second-half cameo against Portugal.
Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down
You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.
Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.
But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?
Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: Turkey vs Georgia turns Euro 2024 upside down
Turkey 3-1 Georgia: Fan violence and storms added an edge to the Group F game before it had even kicked off
Portugal face familiar Cristiano Ronaldo questions which will define their Euro 2024 journey
Lothar Matthaus is 63 now. And if that may depress those who remember him in his dominant prime, let alone those who conjure images of him as German football’s wunderkind of the early 1980s, it has an added pertinence. He played in the last European Championship that did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are other ways of illustrating Ronaldo’s age, of course: Francisco Conceicao, scored of the late winner in the first game of Ronaldo’s sixth such tournament, was one year old when played in his first and is the son of a rival for a berth on the flanks, in Sergio Conceicao. His first goal for his country came in a European Championship. So did Ronaldo’s, but they were separated by two decades.
Longevity can be an achievement in itself. Ronaldo’s feats are measured more in goals but the simple fact that, 20 years on, he is still there is a feat. He has become the great constant of tournament football, up to 11 in a row, with the possibility he may yet make it a dozen in the 2026 World Cup. There is a sense Ronaldo, with his chiselled physique, thinks ageing is for mere mortals.
His next birthday is his 40th and he has scored 50 goals in club football this season; in the Saudi league, admittedly, but factor in his 10 strikes in European Championship qualifying and his appetite remains unsated. If the 2022 World Cup suggested his could be an undignified departure from international football, he has since staged a comeback: a substitute in Qatar has been reinvented as a Portugal starter in Germany.
At some stage, though, Roberto Martinez will face the same dilemma that confronted Fernando Santos: whether Ronaldo retains that status.
Portugal face familiar Ronaldo questions which will define their Euros journey
The No7 captained the Selecao but was not a star performer in their late win over Czech Republic
Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow
When is Turkey vs Portugal?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting from 4:15pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch
Turkey will be backed by a vociferous support once more in Dortmund, as the two sides battle to take charge of Group F
Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow
Portugal take on Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday, with the Selecaolooking to consolidate their place at the top of Group F after beating the Czech Republic earlier in the week.
Roberto Martinez’s side were unconvincing at times in their 2-1 win, requiring a goal in added time to give them a narrow 2-1 victory in their opening game of Euro 2024.
And Turkey, who won in a fascinating encounter against Georgia in Dortmund in their opening game, currently sit at the top of their group and could all but seal qualification to the next round with a win at the Westalenstadion, though their opponents will be strong favourites.
Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored a wonderful second to announce his arrival on the international stage in their first game, and their main players – including Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu and Kenan Yildiz – will need to be on top form if they’re to get what would be a famous win.
Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch
Turkey will be backed by a vociferous support once more in Dortmund, as the two sides battle to take charge of Group F
Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online
When is Georgia vs Czech Republic?
The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday, 22 June 2024, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow
Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.
Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.
The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.
The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.
But they’re not out of contention yet, and with their most difficult opponents out of the way, they still stand a great chance of making the next round.
Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch
Both sides are looking to bounce back from losses in their opening group games
Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of another day’s action at Euro 2024.
We start with an interesting game at 2pm BST, when Georgia – who gave us perhaps the tournament’s most entertaining game so far in their opener – face a Czech Republic side who were often disjointed and uninspired in their 2-1 opening loss to Portugal.
We then head to Dortmund for the second game of the day, where Portugal and Turkey will battle out to see who ends the day top of Group F.
And in the evening, attention turns to Cologne, where a surprisingly good Romania side take on a surprisingly poor Belgium.
France have been poor at Euro 2024- so why are they judged differently to England?
They might have been to a major international tournament final in the not-too-distant past, but a tame start to the Euro 2024 group stage has been enough to start questions of team selection, adventurism and whether they really are among the favourites to triumph in Germany this summer.
Even though they’re still unbeaten after two games, and with the weakest team left to play, the performances haven’t been enough. They haven’t been convincing throughout. They haven’t shown that the best players are playing to their best form, and so there is room for criticism.
A clarification; reading the opening paragraphs, thoughts might turn to England and expecting that it’s written about them.
Except it’s not: that’s the situation facing France so far, World Cup finalists in Qatar but unimpressive in Germany and, let’s be clear, yet to score a goal themselves at the tournament following Austria’s match-winning own goal in their Group D opener.
France have been poor so why are they judged differently to England?
Didier Deschamps seems to expect his side to improve but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have an identical record so far
This is why Ralf Rangnick turned down Bayern Munich – Austria can cause a real Euro 2024 upset
So this is why Ralf Rangnick rejected Bayern Munich. Euro 2024’s oldest manager could have taken charge of the biggest German club but rejected them to stay with Austria. Instead, he may be coaching for a little longer in his homeland this summer. A stirring victory gave Austria a fighting chance of reaching the last 16.
Poland, meanwhile, look almost certain to be the casualties of the group of death, without a point, with only a meeting with France to come. For Robert Lewandowski, his entrance to the tournament delayed by injury, his exit could come early.
But for Christoph Baumgartner, there was a seismic strike to accompany his statistical marvel. In March he scored what appears to be the fastest goal in the history of international football. After that six-second effort against Slovakia, a goal in the 66th minute felt slovenly, but it was also well-taken and decisive, putting Austria ahead.
This is why Rangnick turned down Bayern – Austria can cause real Euros upset
Poland 1-3 Austria: Marko Arnautovic wrapped up the win with a penalty, which leaves the Poles facing a huge task to avoid elimination
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments