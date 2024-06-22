✕ Close Gary Lineker aims balding jibe at Frank Lampard during BBC's Euro 2024 coverage

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal resume Euro 2024 action when they face a captivating Turkey side buoyed by raucous support at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. got the result they wanted as they squeezed past the Czech Republic with a last-minute 2-1 victory in Leipzig, but their unconvincing performance will give Turkey some hope.

But if that game in Leipzig was a little tepid, Turkey’s first game at Euro 2024 brought all the drama, from biblical storms and pre-match skirmishes to Georgia’s tournament debut and two goal-of-the-tournament contenders.

Those results leave these two sides battling out for control of Group F, with three points for either practically ensuring qualification at the top of the group .

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Turkey v Portugal below - plus the reaction to Georgia v Czech Republic and build-up to Belgium v Romania in the day’s late game: