Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fourth round? Well, yes and no

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be partially in action during the FA Cup third round weekend

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 27 January 2024 16:45
<p>VAR in action at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground </p>

VAR in action at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground

(Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round saw the introduction of Video Assistant Referee technology to the competition for the first time this season – but only in some ties. That will now remain the case into the fourth round and beyond.

Only games played at Premier League ground will use VAR, due to licensing rules which mean that even at stadiums like West Brom’s Hawthorns, where the technology has previously been implemented, VAR will not be used because West Brom are not currently at Premier League side.

The FA Cup has used VAR since 2018, when it was first deployed in a trial format. But the competition has never applied to the International Football Association Board (Ifab) for full use across the competition, which would be complicated to install at some Football League and non-league grounds.

The FA has been criticised for creating an imbalance in the way the game’s rules are implemented in the competition.

Responding to those complaints last year, the FA said: “Video assistant referees provide match officials with additional support and should be utilised wherever possible. However, only Premier League stadiums are currently licensed to use VAR due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required.”

The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.

