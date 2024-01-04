Is VAR being used in the FA Cup third round? Well, yes and no

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup third round will see the introduction of Video Assistant Referee technology to the competition for the first time this season – but only in some ties.

Only games played at Premier League ground will use VAR, due to licensing rules which mean that even at stadiums like West Brom’s Hawthorns, where the technology has previously been implemented, VAR will not be used because West Brom are not currently at Premier League side.

The FA Cup has used VAR since 2018, when it was first deployed in a trial format. But the competition has never applied to the International Football Association Board (Ifab) for full use across the competition, which would be complicated to install at some Football League and non-league grounds.

The FA has been criticised for creating an imbalance in the way the game’s rules are implemented in the competition.

Responding to those complaints last year, the FA said: “Video assistant referees provide match officials with additional support and should be utilised wherever possible. However, only Premier League stadiums are currently licensed to use VAR due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required.”

Full FA Cup third-round draw

1 Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

2 Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham

3 Arsenal v Liverpool

4 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

5 Norwich City v Bristol Rovers

6 West Ham United v Bristol City

7 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

8 Fulham v Rotherham United

9 West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town

10 Southampton v Walsall

11 AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

12 Peterborough United v Leeds United

13 Millwall v Leicester City

14 Watford v Chesterfield

15 Sunderland v Newcastle United

16 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

17 Crystal Palace v Everton

18 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

19 Nottingham Forest v Blackpool

20 Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

21 Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

22 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

23 Gillingham v Sheffield United

24 Swansea City v Morecambe

25 Chelsea v Preston North End

26 Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

27 Coventry City v Oxford United

28 Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

30 Maidstone United v Stevenage

31 Newport County v Eastleigh

32 Hull City v Birmingham City

The third-round matches will take place between 5-8 January.