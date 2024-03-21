Wales v Finland LIVE: Team news, line-ups and build-up to Euro 2024 play-off tonight
Will Wales take a major step towards this summer’s European Championship in Germany? Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium
Wales are taking on Finland tonight in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals as they bid to join England and Scotland in the tournament this summer.
Rob Page’s side are at home in this one-legged fixture, and if they can see off Finland in Cardiff then they will qualify for a play-off final against either Poland or Estonia next week for a place in the Euros.
Wales qualified for both of the past two European Championships, memorably reaching the semi-finals in France in 2016 where they were beaten by eventual champions Portugal, before they were knocked out by Denmark in the round of 16 in the delayed Euro 2020. Wales also qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but failed to win a game and were knocked out in the group stage.
Wales team news
Rob Page gave a surprise recall to captain Aaron Ramsey ahead of the play-offs, with the midfielder back available sooner than expected after injury and featuring for Cardiff City at the weekend. Wes Burns is a major doubt with a hamstring injury, and Ben Cabango and Joe Low have been forced to withdraw from Page’s squad. Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James could both win a 50th cap.
Wales v Finland – Euro 2024 play-off semi-final
Wales or Finland will move to within a game of a place at Euro 2024 as the two nations contest a play-off semi-final.
Three places are still up grabs at this summer’s tournament, with the winner of this one-legged clash setting up a meeting with either Poland or Estonia to secure their spot in Germany.
Wales missed out on progressing to the Euros directly after consecutive draws to conclude their qualifying efforts in Group D.
And while Rob Page’s side will be favourites on home soil, they will be wary of a Finland side with plenty of experienced figures to call upon.
Wales v Finland – Euro 2024 play-off semi-final
Follow all the latest updates as Wales take on Finland for a spot in one of the three Euro 2024 play-off finals next week.
