Aaron Ramsey in training ahead of Wales’ Euro 2024 play-off semi-final (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wales are taking on Finland tonight in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals as they bid to join England and Scotland in the tournament this summer.

Rob Page’s side are at home in this one-legged fixture, and if they can see off Finland in Cardiff then they will qualify for a play-off final against either Poland or Estonia next week for a place in the Euros.

Wales qualified for both of the past two European Championships, memorably reaching the semi-finals in France in 2016 where they were beaten by eventual champions Portugal, before they were knocked out by Denmark in the round of 16 in the delayed Euro 2020. Wales also qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but failed to win a game and were knocked out in the group stage.

Follow all the latest updates from Wales v Finland in their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final below, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.