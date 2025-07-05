'This team is ready' - no fear for Euro debutants Wales ahead of Netherlands clash

Wales make their major tournament debuts as they take on Netherlands at Euro 2025. The Welsh are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros and have been drawn in a heavyweight group alongside holders England, 2017 champions Netherlands and France.

But Wales are determined to embrace the occasion and inspire a generation back home when they play the Netherlands in Lucerne. “This is what we've been wanting,” head coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “To showcase Wales as a country, this team and their talent.”

Former captain Sophie Ingle has been named in the Wales squad despite not playing a competitive match in over a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while Netherlands have a number of star players including striker Vivianne Miedema.

"They are a top team, very fluid, and have some of the biggest stars in the game,” Wilkinson said. "They're really an enjoyable team to watch and I'm looking forward to challenging my team against them.”

Follow updates from Wales vs Netherlands in our live blog below