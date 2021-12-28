Watford will look to extend the space between them and the relegation zone in their Premier League match against West Ham on Tuesday.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are just two points from the danger zone, with the Watford coach having told the club website recently: “The ambition is to be safe at the end, the Premier League is an important thing for Watford and for me, this is the goal and the target I have in my mind.”

Due to Covid-related disruptions, Watford have not competed since 10 December, while West Ham suffered a 3-2 defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day as their poor recent run continued.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Watford vs West Ham.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Tuesday 28 December at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

For Watford Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ismalia Sarr and Francisco Sierralta won’t feature. In better news for the hosts, Emmanuel Dennis is expected to start.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio is set to start for West Ham but Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna remain out injured.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Pedro, Cleverley, King; Dennis

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Watford - 23/10

Draw - 12/5

West Ham - 11/10

Prediction

Watford may be improving under Claudio Ranieri but West Ham will prove too strong for the hosts. Moyes’ side have just lost to Southampton but they’ll hit back here. Watford 0-2 West Ham.