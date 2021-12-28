The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Watford vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know about the top-flight game

Sarah Rendell
Tuesday 28 December 2021 08:02
Comments
<p>David Moyes is under pressure at West Ham (John Walton/PA)</p>

David Moyes is under pressure at West Ham (John Walton/PA)

(PA Wire)

Watford will look to extend the space between them and the relegation zone in their Premier League match against West Ham on Tuesday.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are just two points from the danger zone, with the Watford coach having told the club website recently: “The ambition is to be safe at the end, the Premier League is an important thing for Watford and for me, this is the goal and the target I have in my mind.”

Due to Covid-related disruptions, Watford have not competed since 10 December, while West Ham suffered a 3-2 defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day as their poor recent run continued.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Watford vs West Ham.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Recommended

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Tuesday 28 December at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

For Watford Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ismalia Sarr and Francisco Sierralta won’t feature. In better news for the hosts, Emmanuel Dennis is expected to start.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio is set to start for West Ham but Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna remain out injured.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Pedro, Cleverley, King; Dennis

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Watford - 23/10

Draw - 12/5

West Ham - 11/10

Recommended

Prediction

Watford may be improving under Claudio Ranieri but West Ham will prove too strong for the hosts. Moyes’ side have just lost to Southampton but they’ll hit back here. Watford 0-2 West Ham.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in