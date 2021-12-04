Lukasz Fabianski straps up for the match (Getty Images)

Premier League leaders Chelsea head east today visiting high-flying West Ham United in a tricky-looking fixture. The Blues are without several first-team options due to injury and hold just a one-point lead at the top of the table, making every game a must-win encounter for them if they want to end a five-year wait for the title. The Hammers are fourth, but a recent drop-off has seen them take just one point from the last three matches since the international break.

Manager David Moyes thinks it’ll click soon isn’t overly concerned at recent defeats as he wants the team to test themselves against the best. “We’re playing the Champions League winners. Last week we played the Champions League finalists as well. I said a few weeks ago, I really want us to play the best teams and see how we do and see where we are at, it is the only way to find out,” he said.

Thomas Tuchel expects a couple of players to return after injury for this fixture and noted that on-loan midfielder Saul could feature at wing-back in the coming weeks, having struggled to get game time in the middle of the park this season. Follow all the latest team news and match updates below: