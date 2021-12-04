West Ham United host Chelsea in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.

David Moyes’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, both domestically and in the Europa League, however, their momentum has somewhat come to a halt since the international break.

The Hammers suffered back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City before Neal Maupay’s stunning overhead kick salvaged a point for Brighton during the week.

Meanwhile, although Chelsea were less than impressive against Watford last time out, they were still able to grind out victory at Vicarage Road, with Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech combining for the winner.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out for the Hammers while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt with a lower back injury.

N’Golo Kante and Reece James are both doubts while Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell have all been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

What are the odds?

West Ham - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4