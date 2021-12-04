West Ham United welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

David Moyes’s side have seen their grip on a top-four spot slip since the international break, with back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City followed by a dramatic draw against Brighton during the week, with Neal Maupay scoring a stunning overhead kick in stoppage time.

The Hammers will still be confident of causing an upset against the league leaders, though, having already defeated Liverpool in a rollercoaster game earlier this season.

Chelsea defeated Watford 2-1 earlier in the week, despite an under-par performance at Vicarage Road, to remain one point clear of City in the title race.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out for the Hammers while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt with a lower back injury.

N’Golo Kante and Reece James are both doubts while Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell have all been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

What are the odds?

West Ham - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4