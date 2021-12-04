West Ham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match
West Ham United welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.
David Moyes’s side have seen their grip on a top-four spot slip since the international break, with back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City followed by a dramatic draw against Brighton during the week, with Neal Maupay scoring a stunning overhead kick in stoppage time.
The Hammers will still be confident of causing an upset against the league leaders, though, having already defeated Liverpool in a rollercoaster game earlier this season.
Chelsea defeated Watford 2-1 earlier in the week, despite an under-par performance at Vicarage Road, to remain one point clear of City in the title race.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 December at the London Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport App.
What is the team news?
Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out for the Hammers while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt with a lower back injury.
N’Golo Kante and Reece James are both doubts while Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell have all been ruled out.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz
What are the odds?
West Ham - 15/4
Draw - 13/5
Chelsea - 3/4
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies