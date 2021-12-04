West Ham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match

Sport Staff
Saturday 04 December 2021 08:58
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reflects on ‘very lucky’ win over Watford

West Ham United face going four games without a Premier League win when they host leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

The Hammers have been in brilliant form this season, but have struggled a little since the international break, suffering back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City before a dramatic draw against Brighton, with Neal Maupay scoring a stunning overhead kick in injury time.

Chelsea struggled for fluidity but still managed to defeat a valiant Watford side 2-1 earlier this week, with Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech on the scoresheet.

Romelu Lukaku started on the bench again after a long injury layoff but is likely to return to Thomas Tuchel’s first XI in what promises to be a tense and hard-fought London derby.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out for the Hammers while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt with a lower back injury.

N’Golo Kante and Reece James are both doubts while Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell have all been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

What are the odds?

West Ham - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4

