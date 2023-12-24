✕ Close Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea need to improve in next transfer window

Wolves face Chelsea in a Christmas Eve clash this afternoon in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil’s side aim to bounce back after a heavy loss to West Ham, while the Blues look to build momentum after edging past Newcastle on penalties midweek to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea hope to close the gap on Brighton in ninth, while a home win could bring Wolves, who won this fixture last season thanks to a Matheus Nunes stunner, level with the Blues and ensure they move away from the relegation zone.

“It is going to be tough, it is going to be difficult,” Pochettino conceded. “We have seen from many games that for the opponent it is very tough to play there at Molineux. It will be massive for us if we are able to win the three games [against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton].”

