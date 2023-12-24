Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Gary O’Neil welcomes Mauricio Pochettino’s side to Molineux for the first Christmas Eve Premier League match for 28 years
Wolves face Chelsea in a Christmas Eve clash this afternoon in the Premier League.
Gary O’Neil’s side aim to bounce back after a heavy loss to West Ham, while the Blues look to build momentum after edging past Newcastle on penalties midweek to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Chelsea hope to close the gap on Brighton in ninth, while a home win could bring Wolves, who won this fixture last season thanks to a Matheus Nunes stunner, level with the Blues and ensure they move away from the relegation zone.
“It is going to be tough, it is going to be difficult,” Pochettino conceded. “We have seen from many games that for the opponent it is very tough to play there at Molineux. It will be massive for us if we are able to win the three games [against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton].”
Follow the live action in the blog below and get all the latest match odds and tips here:
Chelsea take on Wolves in the first Premier League fixture on Christmas Eve since 1995.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side go into the game fresh off the back of reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals following a penalty shoot-out against Newcastle on Tuesday.
Wolves have scored in every one of their last 15 Premier League matches at Molineux, but Cole Palmer goes into the match in impressive form, having scored six goals and provided three assists in the top flight.
Chelsea go into the match looking for back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since October having beaten Sheffield United in the last game.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
Reece James reveals latest injury setback and hits out at critics
Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone surgery and hit out against negative comments regarding his latest setback.
The 24-year-old limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Everton last week with a recurring hamstring injury and underwent an operation to try and solve the issue.
It is James’ third longer-term hamstring problem within the last 12 months which prompted negative and abusive messages from fans towards the England full-back.
James took to social media to give an update following the operation.
He posted on Instagram: “The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution.
Chelsea joy comes from unlikely source in Carabao Cup drama
A moment to savour and delight, finally, for Mauricio Pochettino, who will dance long into the southwest London night. His Chelsea into the Carabao Cup semi-finals and a cruel exit on penalties for a brave Newcastle United. It was so nearly more of the same for the Blues: plenty of promise but ultimately heading for a miserable conclusion to another 90 minutes in this lavish project.
Desperately searching for inspiration, it arrived in unlikely circumstances, with not only another calamitous error from Kieran Trippier, but their much-maligned £88.5m man Mykhailo Mudryk doing the damage. He prodded into the corner in stoppage time and followed it with a calmly-converted penalty in the shootout. Chelsea may just have lift-off under Pochettino on this most thrilling of nights in the Carabao Cup.
The tempo of this firecracker of a tie was set within a minute when Moises Caicedo scraped his studs down Anthony Gordon’s calf – a nasty challenge that may have seen him sent off had VAR been available.
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino responds to Conor Gallagher transfer speculation
Mauricio Pochettino insists Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future will be a matter for the player and the club after more speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future.
Gallagher, whose contract expires in 2025, has played in all but one of the Blues’ matches this season, thriving in midfield under the Argentine and taking the captain’s armband after injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.
Tottenham and West Ham held an interest in the player last summer, and rumours have returned concerning a potential move for the 23-year-old in January with Chelsea making efforts to be compliant with Profit and Sustainability rules.
Wolves vs Chelsea tips, betting preview and predictions
Wolves and Chelsea will contest the first Premier League Christmas Eve fixture since 1995 on Sunday (1pm, Sky Sports).
The Blues will be looking to boost their European hopes by triumphing at Molineux Stadium.
Gary O’Neil’s side have a good record at home, however, so this match is not easy to call.
Chelsea are the favourites with the best betting sites, but do not count Wolves out of this one.
