Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League once more as they head to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Thursday night.

The Red Devils beat Newport in the FA Cup at the weekend but have won just two top-flight games from the last eight in a run stretching back to November. That leaves them ninth in the table, outsiders in the race for a Europa Conference League spot and not even in the conversation for Champions League places - poor return for Erik ten Hag’s spending of over £400m.

For Wolves, recent form is a different story. Gary O’Neil has led his team to five wins in seven and just one defeat in ten in all competitions, seeing the team rise to 11th in the table and knowing they can overhaul United in the table with victory this time out.

They also remain in the FA Cup after beating rivals West Brom in the fourth round, with the match notable for fan violence causing a delay to proceedings.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Wolves vs Man United odds and tips.

When is Wolves vs Man United

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 1 February, 2024 at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game on the TNT Sports online platforms and the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Wolves have Boubacar Traore unavailable due to his Afcon commitments, while the same is true of Sofyan Amrabat for United.

Additionally, Joao Gomes is suspended for the hosts and both Pablo Sarabia and Hwang Hee-chan are likely to miss out through knocks. United have Casemiro back available, but Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are out. Marcus Rashford is back in the squad after being disciplined internally.

Predicted lineups

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Cunha, Neto

MUN - Onana, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Odds

Wolves 13/8

Draw 12/5

United 6/4

Prediction

Wolves to inflict more misery on a United team which has only one a single match against top-flight opponents since 6 December. Wolves 2-1 Man United.