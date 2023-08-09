Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest news as England await Lauren James decision ahead of Colombia quarter-final
The Women’s World Cup continues on Friday with the quarter-finals of the tournament set and several big names still in contention
The quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup are set as England continue their preparations for Saturday’s clash with Colombia in Sydney.
After a group stage of shocks and surprises, the tournament has reached its business end with several big names still standing. The Lionesses survived a scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties as Sarina Wiegman’s side reached the last eight, and are now awaiting news from Fifa’s disciplinary panel as star forward Lauren James faces being ruled out of the rest of her tournament after her red card.
The next two days are rest days for the teams left standing, with the action continuing on Friday with a blockbuster pair of matches. First Spain will play Netherlands in an all-European clash, before Sweden face Japan, who have been the standout team at the World Cup so far. It’s England’s turn on Saturday as they face Colombia, after co-hosts Australia play France on what is set to be an electric night in Brisbane.
England will play Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals after the South American side defeated Jamaica 1-0 to set up a meeting with the Lionesses in Sydney on Saturday.
Catalina Usme’s composed second-half finish was enough to send Colombia through to their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final, with Jamaica unable to respond after conceding their first goal of the tournament.
Led by 18-year-old star forward Linda Caicedo and backed by a loud and passionate travelling support, Colombia caused a major shock in the group stages to stun two-time champions Germany and top Group H.
England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties on Monday after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.
On the other side of the draw, France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark.
Who and when do England play next? Route to the World Cup final
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria on penalties
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia vs France (08:00, Brisbane) - ITV 1
QF4: England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) - ITV 1
