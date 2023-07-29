Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Sweden face Italy before France vs Brazil clash as Sam Kerr gives injury update
The Women’s World Cup continues with one of the matches of the group stage in France vs Brazil
France are under pressure already at the Women’s World Cup after their opening draw against Jamaica, and are in need of a result against Brazil in one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stages.
Les Bleues were held to a shock goalless draw by the Reggae Girlz in the opening match of Group F, while Brazil turned on the style as they thrashed Panama and Ary Borges scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win.
Jamaica will be without star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw against Panama after she was sent off late on against the French, but a place in the last-16 would be within reach should Brazil make it two wins out of two.
Elsewhere at the Women’s World Cup, Sweden and Italy have the chance to book their spot in the knockout stages as they meet in Group F. A victory for either side would be enough, following the draw between Argentina and South Africa on Friday.
Meanwhile, Australia captain Sam Kerr confirmed she will be available for the Matildas’ final group stage encounter with Canada after missing their first two Women’s World Cup matches with a calf injury.
Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog:
HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy
It’s raining goals in Wellington - those three from Sweden actually came within seven minutes and seven seconds.
The delivery from Jonna Andersson has been excellent.
HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy
Well that escalated quickly.
That was ruthless from Sweden. After an even first 20 minutes, Sweden come to life and turn the match around with three goals in six minutes. The opener from the corner changed the game, and Italy fell apart from there. Sweden are heading for the last-16.
GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy
45 mins: WOW! A total collapse from Italy and Sweden surely have the match won now! Sweden get their third goal in six minutes - and this one isn’t from a corner. They fly forward down the right through Kaneryd, who cuts it back towards Rolfo. Amid the last-ditch challenges, the ball deflects in off Blackstenius!
GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 2-0 Italy
42 mins: Sweden strike again from the corner! It’s the same corner routine from the right, but this time it’s met by Fridolina Rolfö at the back post! The Barcelona star bundles the ball into the back of the net, with Italy unable to clear off the line!
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 1-0 Italy
41 mins: Chance! Durante saves Italy with a vital challange! Italy almost played themselves into danger with a back-pass, but Durante is quick off her line to slide on on Blackstenius as she tried to round the goalkeeper. That would have been an open goal... but Italy are able to clear for the corner.
GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 1-0 Italy
39 mins: Breakthrough for Sweden - and it’s Amanda Ilestedt again for Sweden! The match-winner against South Africa comes up with another big goal here against Italy. The defender rises highest in the box to meet Jonna Andersson’s inswinging corner, beating the Italy goalkeeper Durante to the cross. From there, it’s flicked deftly into the far corner. That’s just what Sweden needed.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy
33 mins: This has been a better spell from Sweden - but they are still not offering that much of a threat. Almost to sum it up, Blackstenius receives the ball after making the run down the channel and whips in the cross... only to find no one was there.
Sweden still with some figuring out to do.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy
27 mins: It took Sweden almost 25 minutes to get their first touches inside the Italy penalty box - but then comes a mad scramble in the area where Di Guglielmo is forced to make a key block in front of the goalline. From the corner, Durante has to punch away a dangerous inswinging cross. Better from Sweden.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy
22 mins: Sweden get their first effort on target as Rubensson catches a half-volley well from the edge of the box. Durante makes the comfortable save.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy
17 mins: Chance! Cantore fires another snap-shot on target, trying to catch out Musovic at her near post. The Sweden goalkeeper spills, but is able to recover at the second attempt. Not the most convincing goalkeeping.
