World Cup 2026 schedule: Groups, dates, venues and full fixture list
England will face Croatia while Scotland will meet Brazil in the 48-team tournament held across Mexico, Canada and the USA
The 2026 World Cup draw has been made as Fifa’s giant tournament – both in geography and the sheer volume of football – finally takes shape.
The World Cup will be played across Mexico, Canada and the USA in an expanded format with 48 teams included for the first time. They have been split across 12 groups of four, with the top two progressing automatically to the knockout stages and the eight best third-placed teams also going through to the round of 32.
World Cup draw
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D
Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
The exact dates for the remaining fixtures, their venues and the kick-off times will be confirmed at 5pm GMT on Saturday.
The World Cup will begin in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, the site of Diego Maradona’s most famous and infamous goals against England at the 1986 World Cup. It was also the venue for two classic World Cup finals: Brazil’s win over Italy in 1970 which included Carlos Alberto’s iconic team goal to cap a 4-1 win; and Argentina’s 3-1 extra-time win over Netherlands in 1986, where Mario Kempes scored twice.
Mexico and Canada will host 13 games in each, and the United States will host 78. From the quarter-finals onwards, the US will host all of the remaining matches, with the final in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
What are the World Cup 2026 dates?
The tournament begins in Mexico on 11 June, and concludes with the final in New Jersey on 19 July.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments