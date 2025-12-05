World Cup 2026 schedule: Groups, dates, venues and full fixture list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 World Cup draw has been made as Fifa’s giant tournament – both in geography and the sheer volume of football – finally takes shape.

The World Cup will be played across Mexico, Canada and the USA in an expanded format with 48 teams included for the first time. They have been split across 12 groups of four, with the top two progressing automatically to the knockout stages and the eight best third-placed teams also going through to the round of 32.

World Cup draw

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The exact dates for the remaining fixtures, their venues and the kick-off times will be confirmed at 5pm GMT on Saturday.

The World Cup will begin in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, the site of Diego Maradona’s most famous and infamous goals against England at the 1986 World Cup. It was also the venue for two classic World Cup finals: Brazil’s win over Italy in 1970 which included Carlos Alberto’s iconic team goal to cap a 4-1 win; and Argentina’s 3-1 extra-time win over Netherlands in 1986, where Mario Kempes scored twice.

Mexico and Canada will host 13 games in each, and the United States will host 78. From the quarter-finals onwards, the US will host all of the remaining matches, with the final in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

What are the World Cup 2026 dates?

The tournament begins in Mexico on 11 June, and concludes with the final in New Jersey on 19 July.