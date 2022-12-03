Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Lionel Messi begins knockout quest
Can Lionel Messi take another step towards World Cup glory or will the Socceroos pull off the biggest upset in the tournament’s history?
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.
Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second place in Group D. Graham Arnold’s side may lack star power but they more than make up for it in togetherness and team spirit, as the nation dreams of pulling off what would perhaps be the biggest upset in World Cup history.
Argentina finished top of Group C after recovering from their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, with wins over Mexico and Poland steering La Albiceleste towards the last 16. Argentina’s defeat to Suadi Arabia will show Australia that anything is possible, but Messi and his team-mates will also know that they cannot afford to underestimate the Socceroos here.
World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Australia
We now turn our attention to the second last-16 tie of the day, with Argentina heavy favourties against Australia.
Lionel Messi and Co got off to a terrible start as they were stunned by Saudi Arabia, but recovered to finish top of Group C after wins against Mexico and Poland.
For Australia - known as the Socceroos - they came second in Group D after brilliant wins against both Tunisia and Denmark after losing to France.
Kick-off at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan is at 7pm (GMT) - team-news on the way!
By Mark Critchley at the Khalifa International Stadium
In a way, this was a victory for the man but not the idea. This was not your typical Louis van Gaal performance. For the first time at this World Cup and for only the second since Van Gaal accepted a third stint in charge, the Netherlands ended a game without dominating the ball. Even when they had a lead to protect against a competitive and combative United States in the first last-16 tie of this World Cup they struggled to hold onto what they had and safely see the game out in the manner Van Gaal watchers have become accustomed to.
And yet in another way, it was the idea that got the man into that position. And once he had got there, he seemed pretty comfortable with it. The Netherlands took a lead that they never relinquished through the best team goal this tournament has seen to date - the goal that, you might say, the 36 year-long coaching career of Aloysius Paulus Maria van Gaal has always been threatening. Then, they always stayed one step ahead of Gregg Berhalter’s side with a game plan that could hardly have been more different.
First to that goal, though. Eleven minutes in, here it was: starting in their own penalty area with Frenkie de Jong dropping between his centre-halves, taking the ball off his goalkeeper, laying it off to his team-mates nearby, offering himself up in space if they came under the slightest bit of trouble. It is the role that this most indefinable of midfielders believes he is best in, because it is from that most unsuspecting of positions that he can lay the groundwork for things of beauty. How else to describe the opener?
It started slowly but built into a crescendo once De Jong’s conducting of the build-up play allowed the ball to break wide left. The pace quickened, from Blind to Memphis to Marten De Roon to Davy Klaasen, this burst of exchanges eliminating a United States midfield that had exceeded expectations at this tournament up until that point. Cody Gakpo, still some 45 yards out from goal, briefly looked tempted to try and score for the fourth consecutive game running but when the Netherlands are midway through a move like this, any individual urge is quashed for the good of the collective.
By Richard Jolly at the Khalifa International Stadium
The American dream is over but Louis van Gaal can still imagine glory. The Netherlands manager may have been in a minority of one when arguing his team could win the World Cup 2022 but his side marched into the quarter-finals with their best performance of tournament so far. There was vindication in victory for Van Gaal as the Oranje prospered courtesy of his blueprint.
The 71-year-olds has been criticised for abandoning the Dutch tradition of wingers, but his wing-backs proved potent. The second goal was created by Denzel Dumfries for Daley Blind, the third a role reversal.
Dumfries delivered the star turn, with two assists, a goal and a goal-line clearance. Only Johan Cruyff and Rob Rensenbrink had been directly involved in three goals in a World Cup game for the Dutch side before so Dumfries finds himself in elite company.
The other scorers were two survivors of the squad Van Gaal took to the semi-finals in 2014 and then to Manchester United, in Memphis Depay and Blind. Yet while his old boys helped, it was a triumph for the oldest manager in Qatar, a Van Gaal masterclass.
Netherlands’ first-half double seemed to stem from his tactics board, each coming from a low cutback from Dumfries towards the penalty spot. Both were the result of his positioning, with Van Gaal using the wing-back’s pace to get into space behind Antonee Robinson.
By Jamie Braidwood
Sometimes in football, a goal is scored that is so perfect in its design and so majestic in its execution that it appears to have descended from the heavens themselves. Within those halls of greatness, the ‘team goal’ sits above the rest. It is the illustration of cohesion of movement and understanding of space, particularly when it involves 20 passes, all 11 players, moving the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, and is scored in a knockout match at the World Cup.
Particularly, too, when it is scored by the Netherlands, and when it is conveying the ethos of ‘total football’ the country helped to create.
The opening goal scored by Louis van Gaal’s side in their 3-1 win over the USA will by remembered as the finest team goal scored at this or any World Cup. That it came in response to a tactic that looked set to define this last-16 encounter heightens its brilliance too.
Before kick-off, the battle between the Netherlands and the USA was set to be as much of a contest between possession-based passing and high-energy pressing. After all, the USA had successfully disrupted England in their 0-0 draw in Group B, with the midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah earning rave reviews for their performances in Qatar.
The Netherlands, by contrast, had done just about the minimum required in Group A. Their passing had rarely looked sharp and the 3-4-1-2 system that Van Gaal has stuck by at the World Cup was struggling to provide the Dutch with any advantages against weaker opposition. Had it not been for the efficiency of Cody Gakpo, with three goals in three games from three shots on target, then the Netherlands might have found themselves in an uncomfortable situation.
Netherlands became the first team to book their spot in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals as they beat USA 3-1.
Christian Pulisic had a brilliant opening inside the first minutes of the match to put USA ahead, but it was instead Memphis Depay who finished a scintillating team move inside ten minutes for the opener at the other end.
A slow-paced first half played into the Dutch side’s hands and they doubled their lead right before the break - Daley Blind finishing the second goal after a neat move down the right.
USA needed a response after the restart and Tim Ream almost pulled one back only to miss his connection from close range. Haji Wright somehow scooped one in 15 minutes from time to set up a big finale, but Denzel Dumfries then was left unmarked to immediately restore the two-goal lead and send the Dutch through.
Here are the player ratings from the Khalifa International Stadium.
FULL-TIME: The Dutch have done it - they are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, coming out on top in a thrilling encounter here!
2-0 up at half-time through Depay and Blind, the US did mount a fightback with Wright’s goal but Dumfries’ volley put them clear again!
They will play Argentina or Australia on Friday in the last eight!
The US head home - but with their heads held high!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 3-1 USA
90+3 mins: Ake and Gakpo OFF; De Ligt and Weghorst ON.
The US have run out of gas here.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 3-1 USA
90 mins: SIx minutes of added time.
US make their final change: Robinson comes off for Morris.
The Dutch about to make a late double change too...
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 3-1 USA
89 mins: Robinson does well this time to block Bergwijn’s shot as he turns in the box...
The Dutch are almost there.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 3-1 USA
87 mins: Frenkie de Jong booked for a cynical trip on Pulisic!
Stonewall yellow.
