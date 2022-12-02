Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionel Messi continues his quest to win the World Cup as Argentina take on Australia in the last 16.

Argentina qualified for the knockout stages as group winners after recovering from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and beating Mexico and Poland.

Messi has scored twice so far, including the brilliant opener against Mexico, but he then missed a penalty in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland.

Australia over defied expectations by reaching the last 16 for only the second time in their history. The Socceroos have never reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup but are dreaming of extending their stay in Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday 3 December. It will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:20pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister made the most of their starts against Poland by scoring for Argentina and should stay in the line-up. Lisandro Martinez may hope for a recall but Argentina could be unchanged elsewhere.

Australia have no reported injury issues following their 1-0 win over Denmark so Graham Arnold may keep faith with the team who started and look to use his bench in the second half.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Australia: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Odds

Argentina to go through: 1/12

Australia to go through: 10/1

Prediction

Argentina will take Australia seriously - the Socceroos have earned as much given their efforts in Qatar - but Messi and his team-mates could not possibly have imagine a better last-16 meeting. They’ve been stung already by Saudi Arabia at the World Cup, which should sharpen Argentina and ensure they get the job done. Argentina 3-0 Australia