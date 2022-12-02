Argentina vs Australia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the last-16 clash
Australia will hope to make history when they take on Lionel Messi and Argentina at the World Cup.
The Socceroos have never reached the quarter-finals of the tournament but equaled their best display at a World Cup when they finished runners-up in Group D to advance to the knockout stages.
They will be huge underdogs against Argentina, but Messi’s side have been shocked already this tournament following their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Argentina recovered to advance as Group C, following wins over Mexico and Poland.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Argentina vs Australia?
The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday 3 December. It will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:20pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
What is the team news?
Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister made the most of their starts against Poland by scoring for Argentina and should stay in the line-up. Lisandro Martinez may hope for a recall but Argentina could be unchanged elsewhere.
Australia have no reported injury issues following their 1-0 win over Denmark so Graham Arnold may keep faith with the team who started and look to use his bench in the second half.
Predicted line-ups
Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria
Australia: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke
Odds
Argentina to go through: 1/12
Australia to go through: 10/1
Prediction
Argentina will take Australia seriously - the Socceroos have earned as much given their efforts in Qatar - but Messi and his team-mates could not possibly have imagine a better last-16 meeting. They’ve been stung already by Saudi Arabia at the World Cup, which should sharpen Argentina and ensure they get the job done. Argentina 3-0 Australia
