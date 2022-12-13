Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A place in the World Cup final is at stake as Argentina face Croatia, with both having triumphed in penalty shootouts in the last eight.

The South Americans beat Netherlands, while the Europeans triumphed against Brazil to knock out Neymar and Co - and deny neutrals the chance to witness a first World Cup knockout clash since 1990 between the two Conmebol giants.

It’s a second successive semi-final for Luke Modric and his side though, and they will be hoping to go one better than four years ago when they lost to France in the final - who are potential opponents this time around, too.

Argentina haven’t won the tournament since 1986 and are aiming to become Copa America and World Cup double winners in the space of 18 months.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the last-four encounter.

When is the match?

The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup sees Argentina face Croatia with a 7pm kick-off on Tuesday 13 December. The winners face either France or Morocco in the final.

Where can I watch?

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV, while it can also be streamed on ITV X and the STV Player.

What is the team news?

Argentina will have at least one change to their starting XI, as Marcos Acuna is suspended. Nicolas Tagliafico will therefore come in at left-back. On the other side of defence Gonzalo Montiel is also suspended, though he’s behind Nahuel Molina now in any case. Lionel Scaloni went for a three-man back line against Netherlands but could revert to 4-3-3 here, which means either Angel Di Maria or Lautaro Martinez might be considered for a recall.

Croatia will keep it as settled as possible, with only Josip Stanic a doubt, though he hasn’t been a starter anyway. The big decision once more for Zlatko Dalic will be who to start as the third attacker, along with Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric. Bruno Petkovic through the middle or Mario Pasalic on the right are the most likely options.

Predicted line-ups

ARG - E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, E Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

CRO - Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Odds

Argentina 16/19

Draw 27/11

Croatia 22/5

Prediction

Argentina to have the cutting edge and mental resilience where Brazil failed in the last round. Argentina 2-1 Croatia.