✕ Close Messi magic helps Argentina win World Cup 2022 against reigning champions France

Lionel Messi was finally able to end his search to lift the World Cup trophy, after his Argentina side beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time.

The game’s most revered No10 also won the Golden Ball award for the second finals running, while Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot after netting all three of Les Bleus’ goals in Lusail.

While France boss Didier Deschamps says he’ll be delaying any decision on his future until the new year, opposite number Lionel Scaloni had nothing but praise for his players after ending the nation’s wait of more than three decades to win their third World Cup.

There were also tributes paid to the iconic Diego Maradona in the post-match celebrations, with the 1986 winner having passed away two years ago.

Follow all the reaction to the final and the World Cup as a whole in our live blog, below: