World Cup 2022 reaction LIVE: Lionel Messi ‘to continue’ as Didier Deschamps ponders France future
Incredible drama in Qatar as Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France but Argentina triumphed on penalties
Lionel Messi was finally able to end his search to lift the World Cup trophy, after his Argentina side beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time.
The game’s most revered No10 also won the Golden Ball award for the second finals running, while Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot after netting all three of Les Bleus’ goals in Lusail.
While France boss Didier Deschamps says he’ll be delaying any decision on his future until the new year, opposite number Lionel Scaloni had nothing but praise for his players after ending the nation’s wait of more than three decades to win their third World Cup.
There were also tributes paid to the iconic Diego Maradona in the post-match celebrations, with the 1986 winner having passed away two years ago.
Follow all the reaction to the final and the World Cup as a whole in our live blog, below:
Kylian Mbappe produces the most memorable fightback only to end with the most inglorious despair
The best World Cup ever, Gianni Infantino had said. It turned out Fifa’s propagandist of a president was merely missing a word. The best World Cup final ever? The case grew stronger as the game grew more illogical, more credibility-defying, more dramatic.
Twice Argentina thought they had won the World Cup 2022.
France’s responses – two goals in two minutes of mayhem, a further one in the 118th minute – amounted to the greatest comeback in World Cup final history.
Gonzalo Montiel came off the bench, first cost Argentina the trophy by conceding a penalty and then earned them it by scoring one in the shootout. If the journey from villain to hero was swift, it transpired some of an extraordinary evening’s heroics were in vain.
Mbappe produces most memorable fightback only to earn the most inglorious despair
France’s posterboy for the present and the future hit a World Cup final hat-trick and earned the Golden Boot but still ended on the losing side
Social media reaction
There has been plenty of celebratory posts appearing on social media from the Argentina players and even Leo Messi former club, Barcelona, got in on the act of praising the ‘greatest player of all time.’
Deschamps to wait before deciding future
France manager, Didier Deschamps, said he will meet with the French Football Federation in the new year before deciding on whether or not to continue managing the national team.
Les Bleus twice came from behind force the World Cup final into a penalty shootout with Kylian Mbappe bagging a brace in under two minutes to take the match to extra-time before completing a hat-trick to cancel out a supposed winner from Leo Messi.
Deschamps who has led France to consecutive World Cup finals as head coach says that he would have been reassessing his future regardless of the final result.
“Even if we had won, I wouldn’t have been able to answer that question tonight,” Deschamps said when asked about his future plans.
“Of course, I am very sad for all my players and staff but I will have a meeting with the president at the beginning of next year and then you will find out.”
Messi believed he’d win World Cup
Lionel Messi was made to wait. The 35-year-old has won every trophy in the game at club level and last year lifted the Copa América - his first international trophy.
The only prize his magnificent career was missing was the World Cup but no longer.
Speaking after Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over France yesterday he said that he “knew God was going to give me” the 2022 World Cup.
“It is crazy that it has happened this way,” said Messi after the game. “I wanted it very much. I knew that God was going to give it to me, I believed that it was going to be this way. Now to enjoy it.
“We suffered a lot, but we made it. We can’t wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy it’s going to be that.”
Lionel Scaloni proud of Argentina for suffering in ‘perfect game’
Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time before edging past defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday.
It was a dramatic final with Argentina first squandering a two-goal lead in regular time and then going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi’s second goal before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick to level 3-3 in the 118th minute with a second penalty that forced the shootout.
Lionel Scaloni proud of Argentina for suffering in ‘perfect game’
The Albiceleste survived a scarcely-believable final with France to win a third World Cup
‘He’s a gift from the gods’: Gary Lineker says Lionel Messi has surpassed Diego Maradona with World Cup win
Lionel Messi finally lifting the World Cup for Argentina means he has surpassed Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time, according to Gary Lineker.
The GOAT debate has raged particularly fiercely during the tournament, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s inability to lift the trophy has ruled him out in many people’s eyes and the comparisons between Argentine greats Messi and Maradona have escalated.
‘He’s a gift from the gods’: Lineker says Messi has surpassed Maradona
Messi filled the only major hole on his glittering career CV by leading Argentina to World Cup glory against France in Qatar
Argentina vs France: How the chaos of the greatest ever World Cup final unfolded
It’s Lionel Messi’s day, it’s Lionel Messi’s World Cup, but for more than a moment it looked to have been Kylian Mbappe’s. There is no debate that the Lusail Stadium has staged the greatest World Cup final in history and while the outcome was determined and decided by its biggest names it was a match where its momentum and very spirit was shaken and influenced by so much more.
How the chaos of the greatest ever World Cup final unfolded
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on pens): Lionel Messi finishes with his World Cup, in a story written by so many more
‘No reason to do that’: Pablo Zabaleta criticises decision to cover Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt
Pablo Zabaleta criticised the decision to drape a bisht around Lionel Messi during the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday.
Argentina became three-time world title winners by beating defending champions France on penalties in the final in Qatar, with Messi finally lifting trophy that had long eluded him.
Messi opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before the break. However, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate scored his own spot-kick in the 80th minute and struck again just 97 seconds later to make it 2-2 and force extra time.
Pablo Zabaleta criticises decision to cover Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt
The Emir of Qatar draped a bisht around Messi as the Argentina captain went to lift the World Cup trophy
‘I want to continue’: Lionel Messi not ready to call time on Argentina career yet
World Cup winner Lionel Messi is not ready to call time on his glittering international career just yet.
The 35-year-old led from the front with two goals in a thrilling 3-3 extra-time draw with France in Qatar on Sunday and then scored in the penalty shoot-out as Argentina lifted the trophy for the third time, but the first for him.
Messi had indicated during the build-up to the final that the game would be his last on the world stage, but speaking afterwards he told Argentinian TV station TyC Sports: “Obviously I wanted to cap my career with this and I can’t ask for anything more.
‘I want to continue’: Messi not ready to call time on Argentina career yet
Boss Lionel Scaloni has vowed to save a place for his superstar skipper
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies