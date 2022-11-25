Argentina vs Mexico predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina need a win against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday night as they look to recover from a chastening opening defeat.

Lionel Messi and co were clear favourites against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but capitulated in the second-half, losing 2-1 in one of the all-time World Cup shocks.

Mexico, meanwhile, drew 0-0 against Poland in their first game in Group C and have veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank for that after he saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty.

This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take on Poland at 1pm (GMT) earlier on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Argentina vs Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 26 November.

The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final on 18 December.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Lionel Messi scored against Saudi Arabia and should captain Argentina again versus Mexico (EPA)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has some big decisions to make. Lisandro Martinez could come in for Nicolas Otamendi in defence while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is pushing for a starting berth. Angel Correa and Paulo Dybala will be itching for some minutes too having not played against Saudi Arabia. Messi, who trained alone on Thursday, is expected to be fit to start.

For Mexico, will coach Gerardo Martino start Wolves’ Raul Jimenez - who featured from the bench against Poland - or stick with Henry Martin? Elsewhere, Luis Chavez is likely to continue on the left side of midfield, with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega the attacking outlets in support of the central striker.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Odds

Argentina - 11/20

Mexico - 11/2

Draw - 3/1

Prediction

Tricky one to call this. Surely Argentina can’t be as bad as they were against Saudi Arabia in what is effectively a must-win encounter. Yet Mexico also need a result. Big game for the group - but Argentina’s quality should make the difference. Time to step up, Mr Messi. Argentina 2-1 Mexico