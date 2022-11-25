Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Everything you need to know about the Group C clash in Qatar

Kieran Jackson
Friday 25 November 2022 21:55
Comments
Saudi Arabia fans celebrate shock win against Argentina

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night.

The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland.

Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium.

This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take on Poland at 1pm (GMT) earlier on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Recommended

When is it?

Argentina vs Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 26 November.

The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final on 18 December.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty for Mexico against Poland in their tournament opener

(Getty Images)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has some big decisions to make. Lisandro Martinez could come in for Nicolas Otamendi in defence while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is pushing for a starting berth. Angel Correa and Paulo Dybala will be itching for some minutes too having not played against Saudi Arabia. Messi, who trained alone on Thursday, is expected to be fit to start.

For Mexico, will coach Gerardo Martino start Wolves’ Raul Jimenez - who featured from the bench against Poland - or stick with Henry Martin? Elsewhere, Luis Chavez is likely to continue on the left side of midfield, with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega the attacking outlets in support of the central striker.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Odds

Argentina - 11/20

Mexico - 11/2

Draw - 3/1

Via Betfair.

Recommended

Prediction

Tricky one to call this. Surely Argentina can’t be as bad as they were against Saudi Arabia in what is effectively a must-win encounter. Yet Mexico also need a result. Big game for the group - but Argentina’s quality should make the difference. Time to step up, Mr Messi. Argentina 2-1 Mexico

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in