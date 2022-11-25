Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.

Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack.

This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take on Poland at 1pm (GMT) earlier on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Argentina vs Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 26 November.

The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final on 18 December.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Lionel Messi is set to start in a must-win game for Argentina (Reuters)

Argentina boss Scaloni has some big decisions to make. Lisandro Martinez could come in for Nicolas Otamendi in defence while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is pushing for a starting berth. Angel Correa and Paulo Dybala will be itching for some minutes too having not played against Saudi Arabia. Messi, who trained alone on Thursday, is expected to be fit to start.

For Mexico, will coach Gerardo Martino start Wolves’ Raul Jimenez - who featured from the bench against Poland - or stick with Henry Martin? Elsewhere, Luis Chavez is likely to continue on the left side of midfield, with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega the attacking outlets in support of the central striker.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Odds

Argentina - 11/20

Mexico - 11/2

Draw - 3/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Tricky one to call this. Surely Argentina can’t be as bad as they were against Saudi Arabia in what is effectively a must-win encounter. Yet Mexico also need a result. Big game for the group - but Argentina’s quality should make the difference. Time to step up, Mr Messi. Argentina 2-1 Mexico