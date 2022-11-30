Jump to content

1669816595

Australia vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from decisive Group D game

The Danes must win to qualify for the knockout stage but the Socceroos know that a draw should be enough to see them though

Alex Pattle
Wednesday 30 November 2022 13:56
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day ten

Denmark are taking on Australia in what is effectively a knockout tie in Group D of the Qatar World Cup, with everything on the line as both sides vie for a place in the last 16.

The Danes have only one point on the board thanks to an opening goalless draw with Tunisia. They battled well with reigning world champions France but eventually fell 2-1, and it leaves Kasper Hjulmand’s side needing all three points against second-placed Australia in order to leapfrog them and qualify for the knockout stage.

Australia were well beaten by France in their opener but managed to earn a vital victory over Tunisia in their second game to put themselves in pole position to qualify with France. Tunisia beating France would complicate matters, but if that doesn’t happen then Australia simply need to avoid defeat here to book their place in the last 16.

Follow all the action with our live blog below.

1669816525

World Cup 2022: Australia vs Denmark

Match odds:

Australia to win 11/2

Denmark to win 1/2

Draw 7/2

Via Betfair.

Alex Pattle30 November 2022 13:55
1669815671

World Cup 2022: Australia vs Denmark

TEAM NEWS!

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Maehle, Christensen, Kristensen; Hojbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen, Lindstrom, Skov Olsen; Braithwaite

(PA)
Alex Pattle30 November 2022 13:41
1669815584

World Cup 2022: Australia vs Denmark

TEAM NEWS!

Australia XI: Ryan; Degenek, Rowles, Souttar; Behich, McGree, Mooy, Irvine; Goodwin, Duke, Leckie

DEP-FUT MUNDIAL TÚNEZ-AUSTRALIA

(AP)
Alex Pattle30 November 2022 13:39
1669814768

World Cup 2022: Australia vs Denmark

Alex Pattle30 November 2022 13:26

