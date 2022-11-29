Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Australia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Each Group D side is looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages in Qatar

Alex Pattle
Tuesday 29 November 2022 21:48
Comments
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Australia and Denmark square off as Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, with each side looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages.

Denmark began their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before falling to defending champions France after a valiant display.

Meanwhile, Australia led against France before suffering a 4-1 loss in their tournament opener, but sealed a vital victory over Tunisia in their next outing.

As such, France have already secured a place in the last 16, while Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here. Any other outcome would complicate matters and see goal difference likely come into play.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Australia vs Denmark is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The game is set to take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BBC One in the UK, with BBC iPlayer also streaming the fixture.

What is the team news?

Right back Nathaniel Atkinson could miss out for Australia after an ankle issue sidelined him for the win over Tunisia. Martin Boyle, meanwhile, remains an absentee from the Socceroos’ frontline.

Denmark will be without Thomas Delaney here, and for the knockout stages if the Danes advance, after the midfielder injured his knee in their opening game in Qatar.

Thomas Delaney (right) is consoled by Rasmus Kristensen while going off injured

(PA)

Predicted line-ups

Australia XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Odds

Australia - 6/1

Tunisia - 1/2

Draw - 16/5

Via Betfair.

Recommended

Prediction

Australia’s spirit will just about match Denmark’s quality, resulting in a crucial draw after a nervy finish – a result that will send the Socceroos through as long as France don’t lose to Tunisia. Australia 1-1 Denmark.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in