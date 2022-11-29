Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, as Australia and Denmark seek to join France in the knockout stages while eliminating their opponents here.

France fell behind against Australia but ultimately emerged 4-1 winners, before also seeing off a spirited Denmark side 2-1. In doing so, the defending champions booked their place in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Australia responded well to achieve a narrow victory over Tunisia, who had held Denmark to a goalless draw prior to that.

Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here, while any other outcome would complicate matters and see goal difference likely come into play.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Australia vs Denmark is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The game is set to take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BBC One in the UK, with BBC iPlayer also streaming the fixture.

What is the team news?

Right back Nathaniel Atkinson could miss out for Australia after an ankle issue sidelined him for the win over Tunisia. Martin Boyle, meanwhile, remains an absentee from the Socceroos’ frontline.

Denmark will be without Thomas Delaney here, and for the knockout stages if the Danes advance, after the midfielder injured his knee in their opening game in Qatar.

Thomas Delaney (right) is consoled by Rasmus Kristensen while going off injured (PA)

Predicted line-ups

Australia XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Odds

Australia - 6/1

Tunisia - 1/2

Draw - 16/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Australia’s spirit will just about match Denmark’s quality, resulting in a crucial draw after a nervy finish – a result that will send the Socceroos through as long as France don’t lose to Tunisia. Australia 1-1 Denmark.