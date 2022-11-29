The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Australia vs Denmark on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Each Group D side is looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages in Qatar
With France having already qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds in Qatar, Australia and Denmark will vie to join the defending world champions while eliminating their Group D opponents here.
Australia bounced back from a heavy defeat by the French to secure a huge victory over Tunisia last time out, while Denmark’s goalless draw with Tunisia gave way to a valiant display against Les Bleus but ultimately a loss.
That means Australia are in pole position to accompany France in the last 16, with a win against Denmark ensuring that the Socceroos would advance.
Any other outcome would complicate matters and see goal difference likely come into play.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Australia vs Denmark is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.
The game is set to take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BBC One in the UK, with BBC iPlayer also streaming the fixture.
What is the team news?
Right back Nathaniel Atkinson could miss out for Australia after an ankle issue sidelined him for the win over Tunisia. Martin Boyle, meanwhile, remains an absentee from the Socceroos’ frontline.
Denmark will be without Thomas Delaney here, and for the knockout stages if the Danes advance, after the midfielder injured his knee in their opening game in Qatar.
Predicted line-ups
Australia XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, McGree, Goodwin; Duke
Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard
Odds
Australia - 6/1
Tunisia - 1/2
Draw - 16/5
Prediction
Australia’s spirit will just about match Denmark’s quality, resulting in a crucial draw after a nervy finish – a result that will send the Socceroos through as long as France don’t lose to Tunisia. Australia 1-1 Denmark.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies