✕ Close Martinez gives Lukaku update as 'below par' Belgium prepare for Morocco

Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.

Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered little at the other end of the pitch.

Roberto Martinez was critical of his team after the Canada win but said that tournament football is all about peaking at the correct time so he will be hoping his Belgium side get the job done against Morocco this afternoon and secure progression to the last 16.

Belgium should have enough quality to in midfield to dominate and control the match but if Morocco can keep them at bay too – and possibly collect a point or three – they will be well set to reach the round of 16 themselves will a final group game against Canada to come.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: