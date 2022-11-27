Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669551791

Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F game

Belgium will join France in last 16 if they defeat Morocco

Michael Jones
Sunday 27 November 2022 12:23
Comments
Martinez gives Lukaku update as 'below par' Belgium prepare for Morocco

Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.

Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered little at the other end of the pitch.

Roberto Martinez was critical of his team after the Canada win but said that tournament football is all about peaking at the correct time so he will be hoping his Belgium side get the job done against Morocco this afternoon and secure progression to the last 16.

Belgium should have enough quality to in midfield to dominate and control the match but if Morocco can keep them at bay too – and possibly collect a point or three – they will be well set to reach the round of 16 themselves will a final group game against Canada to come.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Recommended

1669551791

FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

Costa Rica end a seven-match winless run at the World Cup (D4-L3). Their last World Cup victories dated back to the 2014 group stage: against Uruguay (3-1) and Italy (1-0) respectively.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 12:23
1669551483

Belgium vs Morocco

After a poor performance against Canada which luckily saw them win 1-0 Belgium will qualify for the last 16 if they also defeat Morocco becoming just the second team, after France, to do so.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 12:18
1669551223

FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

This is a gut-punching stat for fans of Japan.

Japan had 11 shots in the second half, no goals.

Costa Rica had one shot, one goal.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 12:13
1669551011

FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

Huge win for Costa Rica.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Michael Jones27 November 2022 12:10
1669550766

FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

If Germany defeat Spain in the 7pm match tonight then all four teams in Group E will have three points and qualification will be decided in the final group games during the week.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 12:06
1669550442

Belgium vs Morocco

Reaction from Costa Rica’s shock victory to come as build-up starts for Belgium’s match vs Morocco. Here’s a look at the two lin-ups:

Belgium XI: Courtois; Meunier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Castagne; Witsel, Onana; Thorgan Hazard, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Batshuayi

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

Michael Jones27 November 2022 12:00
1669550096

Full-time: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

90+6 mins: Well, who was expecting that?

Costa Rica have nicked a three points away from Japan to keep their Group E hopes alive. They draw level with their opponents and Spain in the group and have the chance to qualify when they face Germany next week.

It’s a fantastic result for them. Keysher Fuller’s goal is the difference between the teams and he is Costa Rica’s hero today.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 11:54
1669549958

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

90+3 mins: It’s not happening for Japan. They keep sending the ball into the Costa Rican box but the Central American side are dealing with everything.

Defensively it’s been a brilliant performance from them today.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 11:52
1669549719

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 11:48
1669549617

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

89 mins: Save! Mitoma does brilliantly on the left wing to carry the ball to the byline and pull it back into the box. The ball comes to Kamada who shoots and sees his effort kept out by the legs of Keylor Navas.

The ball then pinballs around the six-yard box before the goalkeeper grabs it under control.

Michael Jones27 November 2022 11:46

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in