Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F game
Belgium will join France in last 16 if they defeat Morocco
Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.
Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered little at the other end of the pitch.
Roberto Martinez was critical of his team after the Canada win but said that tournament football is all about peaking at the correct time so he will be hoping his Belgium side get the job done against Morocco this afternoon and secure progression to the last 16.
Belgium should have enough quality to in midfield to dominate and control the match but if Morocco can keep them at bay too – and possibly collect a point or three – they will be well set to reach the round of 16 themselves will a final group game against Canada to come.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
Costa Rica end a seven-match winless run at the World Cup (D4-L3). Their last World Cup victories dated back to the 2014 group stage: against Uruguay (3-1) and Italy (1-0) respectively.
Belgium vs Morocco
After a poor performance against Canada which luckily saw them win 1-0 Belgium will qualify for the last 16 if they also defeat Morocco becoming just the second team, after France, to do so.
FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
This is a gut-punching stat for fans of Japan.
Japan had 11 shots in the second half, no goals.
Costa Rica had one shot, one goal.
FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
Huge win for Costa Rica.
FT Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
If Germany defeat Spain in the 7pm match tonight then all four teams in Group E will have three points and qualification will be decided in the final group games during the week.
Belgium vs Morocco
Reaction from Costa Rica’s shock victory to come as build-up starts for Belgium’s match vs Morocco. Here’s a look at the two lin-ups:
Belgium XI: Courtois; Meunier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Castagne; Witsel, Onana; Thorgan Hazard, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Batshuayi
Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal
Full-time: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
90+6 mins: Well, who was expecting that?
Costa Rica have nicked a three points away from Japan to keep their Group E hopes alive. They draw level with their opponents and Spain in the group and have the chance to qualify when they face Germany next week.
It’s a fantastic result for them. Keysher Fuller’s goal is the difference between the teams and he is Costa Rica’s hero today.
Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
90+3 mins: It’s not happening for Japan. They keep sending the ball into the Costa Rican box but the Central American side are dealing with everything.
Defensively it’s been a brilliant performance from them today.
Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play.
Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
89 mins: Save! Mitoma does brilliantly on the left wing to carry the ball to the byline and pull it back into the box. The ball comes to Kamada who shoots and sees his effort kept out by the legs of Keylor Navas.
The ball then pinballs around the six-yard box before the goalkeeper grabs it under control.
